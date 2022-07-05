Over the five previous seasons before landing with the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford had a league-average feel at quarterback. He tossed 119 touchdowns and 46 interceptions over 72 games while averaging 265.7 passing yards.

Stafford matched his career-high in touchdowns (41) last year with success in his completion rate (67.2). The Rams gave him the receiver talent to challenge defenses deep in the passing game, leading to a league-high 18 completions over 40 yards. He finished with over 300 yards passing in nine of his 20 matchups (including playoffs) and nine games with three scores or more in the regular season. Stafford offers no fantasy help in the run game (32/43).

Fantasy outlook: The Rams have one of the best wide receivers (Cooper Kupp) in the game, and their secondary receiving options blend well for Stafford when asked to move the ball. I expect WR Allen Robinson to shine in this offense, creating another productive year in yards and touchdowns for Stafford. He finished last year fifth in quarterback scoring (399.10) in four-point passing touchdowns formats. In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, he ranks eighth at quarterback. The Rams will throw the ball over 600 times, giving him a chance at 5,000 yards with a floor of two scores a game. Ultimately, his most significant risk comes from better success running the ball, especially in the green zone.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:



• Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Outlook

• Fantasy Projections: Cam Akers

• Fantasy Projections: Cooper Kupp

• Fantasy Football Sleepers

• Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers

• Fantasy Case Against James Conner

• Fantasy Case Against Michael Thomas

• Fantasy Case Against Cordarrelle Patterson

• Best Ball Value Targets Based on ADP

• The Replacements: Falcons Have Holes to Fill

• Football No Longer Mimics War, but That’s O.K.