Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
NFL Offseason Moves Report Cards
NFL Offseason Moves Report Cards

Cooper Kupp 2022 Fantasy Projections: Regression Concerns Overblown

Underestimate this star receiver at your own peril; Kupp will feast again in 2022.

In his fifth season in the NFL, Cooper Kupp posted the greatest wide receiver season in history. He finished with 145 catches (second to Michael Thomas in 2019 – 149) for 1,947 yards (second to Calvin Johnson in 2012 – 1,964) and 16 touchdowns, leading to 440.0 fantasy points. Kupp averaged 11.2 targets per game with an impressive 30 catches of 20 yards or more and nine receptions reaching the 40-yard mark.

The Los Angeles Rams gave him double-digit chances in 16 of his 20 games (including postseason). Kupp scored two touchdowns in six matchups, leading to eight impact games (37.30, 30.60, 34.00, 37.60, 31.30, 34.70, 32.30, and 37.20 fantasy points) in PPR leagues. Only once did he score fewer than 17.00 fantasy points. Kupp broke the 100-yard receiving mark 12 times with a floor of seven catches in 17 games.

Fantasy outlook: In 2019 and 2020, Kupp had the foundation skill set to rank as a top-tier WR1 based on his catch rate (72.1). Last year, Matthew Stafford gave him an improved opportunity, with more chances downfield. This combination led to more length on his catches (13.4) without giving up his catch rate (75.9). Kupp plays for a high-volume passing wide receiver team, which won’t change in 2022. He is the first wideout drafted in the NFFC with an ADP of 3. Even with some regression, I see another beast of a season, so I’ll set his floor at 125 catches for 1,500 yards and 12 scores.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Outlook
Fantasy Projections: Matthew Stafford
Fantasy Projections: Cam Akers
Fantasy Football Sleepers
Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
Fantasy Case Against James Conner
Fantasy Case Against Michael Thomas
Fantasy Case Against Cordarrelle Patterson
Best Ball Value Targets Based on ADP
The Replacements: Falcons Have Holes to Fill
Football No Longer Mimics War, but That’s O.K.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts to pass interference in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of Super Bowl LVI.
Play
Fantasy

Matthew Stafford 2022 Fantasy Projections

Improving upon a Super Bowl season is possible in this excellent offense.

By Shawn Childs
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

Cam Akers 2022 Fantasy Projections

The featured back is healthy and could feast in the red zone and around the goal-line.

By Shawn Childs
SI Daily Cover: Big Moves Only
More Sports

The Reinvention of Yama, the World’s Heaviest Sumo Wrestler

Ryuichi Yamamoto left Japan after a match-fixing scandal led to his retirement from organized sumo. Now he’s carving out a career in Hollywood.

By Alex Prewitt
Kevin Durant
Play
NBA

Potential Kevin Durant Trade Will Define Sean Marks Legacy

The Nets GM has set a high price for Durant. Will he get what he wants?

By Chris Mannix
Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the Ligue 1 match against RC Strasbourg.
Soccer

PSG to Name Galtier as Manager After Dismissing Pochettino

The club is expected to make the move official as soon as Tuesday.

By Associated Press
Twins pitcher Griffin Jax prepares to throw the ball to White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock (July 4, 2022)
MLB

Twins Turn First 8-5 Triple Play in MLB History

White Sox manager Tony La Russa appeared to be in shock afterwards.

By Jelani Scott
Players and fans pause for a moment of silence for the victims of the Highland Park shooting before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
More Sports

Chicago Sports Teams Release Statements in Wake of Mass Shooting

Organizations around the city offered condolences to those impacted by Monday’s shooting in Highland Park.

By Jelani Scott
Alex Morgan
Soccer

Alex Morgan Lifts USWNT to Win Over Haiti on July 4

The American striker scored twice to lead the U.S. to victory in Mexico.

By Associated Press