In his fifth season in the NFL, Cooper Kupp posted the greatest wide receiver season in history. He finished with 145 catches (second to Michael Thomas in 2019 – 149) for 1,947 yards (second to Calvin Johnson in 2012 – 1,964) and 16 touchdowns, leading to 440.0 fantasy points. Kupp averaged 11.2 targets per game with an impressive 30 catches of 20 yards or more and nine receptions reaching the 40-yard mark.

The Los Angeles Rams gave him double-digit chances in 16 of his 20 games (including postseason). Kupp scored two touchdowns in six matchups, leading to eight impact games (37.30, 30.60, 34.00, 37.60, 31.30, 34.70, 32.30, and 37.20 fantasy points) in PPR leagues. Only once did he score fewer than 17.00 fantasy points. Kupp broke the 100-yard receiving mark 12 times with a floor of seven catches in 17 games.

Fantasy outlook: In 2019 and 2020, Kupp had the foundation skill set to rank as a top-tier WR1 based on his catch rate (72.1). Last year, Matthew Stafford gave him an improved opportunity, with more chances downfield. This combination led to more length on his catches (13.4) without giving up his catch rate (75.9). Kupp plays for a high-volume passing wide receiver team, which won’t change in 2022. He is the first wideout drafted in the NFFC with an ADP of 3. Even with some regression, I see another beast of a season, so I’ll set his floor at 125 catches for 1,500 yards and 12 scores.

