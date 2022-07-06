Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions
College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions

Trey Lance 2022 Fantasy Projections: Time to Shine

The 49ers hope their 2021 first-round pick will be an upgrade from Jimmy Garoppolo.

With the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers invested in Trey Lance. His natural comparison by stats would be Lamar Jackson, but Lance can’t match his top-end speed or arm strength. He plays with his eyes up when breaking the pocket while featuring an explosive gear when turning a run up field. My comp is closer to Deshaun Watson in overall look.

Lance needs more experience reading defenses and will be tested as a passer at the next level. His challenge will come in defeating coverage in the deep passing game as his reads will invite runs before a wide receiver breaks free over the long field.

Lance comes to the NFL with one starting season on his resume in college. In his sophomore year in 2019, he passed for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns while not throwing an interception. In addition, Lance was a beast on the ground (169/1,100/14), setting up an intriguing NFL career. In 2020, North Dakota State canceled the football season after one game due to COVID, leading to him entering the draft.

His style of play fits well in the 49ers’ offense. They want to control the line of scrimmage with a dominant run game while offering an exciting combination of receivers at wide receiver and tight end.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In six games of action in his rookie season, he gained 771 combined yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Fantasy outlook: Lance offers an explosive ceiling with the starting job. He has a cheat QB1 feel while drawing the 13th ranking in the National Fantasy Football Championship in the early draft season. With 17 starts, Lance should gain 4,500 combined yards with an excellent chance at 30 combined scores.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

George Kittle 2022 Fantasy Projections

When he’s on the field, Kittle is among the most productive fantasy tight ends.

By Shawn Childs
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samule runs away from a Rams defender.
Play
Fantasy

Deebo Samuel 2022 Fantasy Projections

After his breakout season, Samuel should continue to be an explosive threat as a runner and receiver.

By Shawn Childs
nfl-trey-lance-rookie-season
Play
Fantasy

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Second-year QB Trey Lance takes over an offense with some solid weapons at his disposal.

By Shawn Childs
Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the net after their match on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club.
Tennis

It Looks Like We Are Again Headed for a Djokovic-Nadal Final at Wimbledon

Our tennis guru breaks down the men’s singles draw, the never-ending GOAT debate and a few on-court rules that need a bit of tweaking.

By Jon Wertheim
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) scores a touchdown against the Eagles during the second half of a NFC Wild Card game.
NFL

Mike Evans Believes Rob Gronkowski Is Done After Retirement

The future Hall of Fame tight end announced he was walking away from football for the second time late last month.

By Zach Koons
Chet Holmgren poses on the red carpet at the NBA draft
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Chet Holmgren’s Summer League Debut Had Fans Salivating

It’s just the Summer League, but...

By Dan Gartland
dCOVaugMAG.LO (1)
More Sports

‘Mental Toughness’ Is Both a Meaningless Term and a Vital Sports Concept

Broadcasters, pundits and writers alike bring up the term with metronomic regularity. But what does it actually mean?

By Julie Kliegman
Jalin Turner (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Brad Riddell (red gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Turner Reveals Injury Nearly Forced Withdrawal From UFC 276 Victory

While 'The Tarantula' made it look easy with a 45-second victory, things were much different behind the scenes.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground