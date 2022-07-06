Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions
College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions

Deebo Samuel 2022 Fantasy Projections: Expect More Big Plays

After his breakout season, Samuel should continue to be an explosive threat as a runner and receiver.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel emerged as a beast in his third season in the NFL. He busted out of the gate with four impact games (9/189/1, 8/157/2, 7/100/1, 6/171) over the first seven weeks (44/819/4). The 49ers transitioned him into a rotational role in the run game in Week 10, leading to sensational success on the ground (80/480/8) over his final 11 starts (including the postseason). The downside of his change in workload was fewer chances in the passing game (54 targets – 4.9 per game). As a result, Samuel only had two showings of value (5/97/1 and 9/159) after Week 9.

He finished the year third in wide receiver scoring (341.2) with eight games in the regular season with 20 or more fantasy points in PPR formats. Samuel averaged an impressive 18.2 yards per catch and 6.2 yards per rush. However, his catch rate (63.6) was hurt by 11 drops. He gained more than 20 yards on 23 of his 77 catches, with nine of those plays reaching the 40-yard mark.

Fantasy outlook: The most significant negative about Samuel heading into 2022 is that he wants to be traded (or get paid for his success). Samuel passed the eye test in a big way, and the 49ers must continue to exploit his explosiveness in all areas. The change to Lance may lower his ceiling and big-play ability. Even with a slide to 70 catches for 1,050 yards and five receiving scores, Samuel should still gain 500 yards on the ground with a minimum of five more touchdowns. I love what he brings to the table, and I consider him a value based on his ADP (16) in early July in the NFFC. 

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Silas Demary Jr.
Play
College Basketball

Silas Demary Jr. Steals Show at NBPA Top 100 Camp

Demary went from unranked nationally to finishing in the top 10 at the Top 100 Camp and caught the attention of top programs in the process.

By Jason Jordan
Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

George Kittle 2022 Fantasy Projections

When he’s on the field, Kittle is among the most productive fantasy tight ends.

By Shawn Childs
trey-lance-49ers-future
Play
Fantasy

Trey Lance 2022 Fantasy Projections

The 49ers hope their 2021 first-round pick will be an upgrade from Jimmy Garoppolo.

By Shawn Childs
nfl-trey-lance-rookie-season
Play
Fantasy

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Second-year QB Trey Lance takes over an offense with some solid weapons at his disposal.

By Shawn Childs
Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the net after their match on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club.
Tennis

It Looks Like We Are Again Headed for a Djokovic-Nadal Final at Wimbledon

Our tennis guru breaks down the men’s singles draw, the never-ending GOAT debate and a few on-court rules that need a bit of tweaking.

By Jon Wertheim
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) scores a touchdown against the Eagles during the second half of a NFC Wild Card game.
NFL

Mike Evans Believes Rob Gronkowski Is Done After Retirement

The future Hall of Fame tight end announced he was walking away from football for the second time late last month.

By Zach Koons
Chet Holmgren poses on the red carpet at the NBA draft
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Chet Holmgren’s Summer League Debut Had Fans Salivating

It’s just the Summer League, but...

By Dan Gartland
dCOVaugMAG.LO (1)
More Sports

‘Mental Toughness’ Is Both a Meaningless Term and a Vital Sports Concept

Broadcasters, pundits and writers alike bring up the term with metronomic regularity. But what does it actually mean?

By Julie Kliegman