Over the past three seasons, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has missed 13 contests with various injuries. His stats after his rookie season (292/3,974/18 on 400 targets) over 52 starts come to 5.6 catches for 78 yards and 0.35 touchdowns per week or 15.5 fantasy points in PPR formats.

Last year he finished fourth in tight end scoring (199.0) in PPR formats, but Kittle delivered 47.6% of his output in three games (6/101/1, 9/181/2, 13/151/1). Unfortunately for fantasy managers, his role in San Francisco’s offense came up short in half of his starts (8.0 fantasy points or fewer). Kittle only had 32 targets over his final seven games (4.6 per week). A calf issue cost him three games early in the season while lingering for most of the season. He also battled a minor knee issue in mid-December.

Fantasy outlook: In the early draft season in the NFFC, Kittle has an ADP of 52 as the fourth tight end off the table. He plays in a much better offense than Kyle Pitts while offering a high ceiling if Kittle could play an entire year. I view him as a weekly five-catch guy with a chance at more than 1,100 yards. His next step is adding more scoring to his results.

