2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Ezekiel Elliott Is Top Comeback Candidate

As the fantasy football draft season begins in earnest, we’ve asked all of SI Fantasy’s writers and editors to weigh in with their top picks in five key categories. Next up: SI Betting editor Matt Ehalt.

Top Sleeper: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos

Let’s go with a late-round tight end that’s worth a shot. With the disappointing Noah Fant out of town, the opportunity is there for Okwuegbunam. The Broncos have the weapons on the outside, which can help Okwuegbunam find openings. He showed potential last year in a limited role and there’s definitely room for improvement. I wanted to highlight a sleeper who may not get drafted, rather than take an established player everyone knows. I like Okwuegbunam’s potential to be a solid tight end for those that don’t pounce on any of the studs or top options at the position.



Top Rookie: Chris Olave, WR, Saints

I went back and forth between Olave and Drake London, but decided to go with the player who will be paired with the better quarterback on the better team and may just be the better overall player. Olave should have plenty of opportunities, especially if Michael Thomas continues this “Will he play again?” saga that is getting tiring at this point. The Saints traded up for Olave and may need him to be their WR1. The opportunity is there. I just don’t trust London enough in that offense to be the top rookie and no rookie running back has clear-cut RB1 potential right now.

Biggest Bust: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

He’s now going to play with a below-average quarterback in Jalen Hurts, whose best ability is running the ball, and for a team that found its identity after committing to the run. Brown is very good, but I’m just not sure how many weeks he’s going to consistently deliver compared to some of the other WR1 options that are out there. He’ll have his games where he pops, but I believe it’s more likely he’s going to run hot and cold due to the Eagles’ profile and Hurts’s struggles as a passer.





Comeback Player: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

It’s either Elliott or Saquon Barkley but I feel more comfortable going with the running back on the better team. Let’s assume Elliott’s injuries played a large role in his ineffectiveness last year. In that scenario, it’s not hard to see him returning to form and being an RB1. The concern here is that Tony Pollard may be better than Elliott, but the Cowboys are paying Elliott so much it’s hard to envision that he won’t get plenty of opportunities and, more importantly, goal-line touches.

Late-Round QB: Trey Lance, 49ers

This one feels too easy. If Lance is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, his upside as a rusher and passer in a Kyle Shanahan offense seems too good to pass up. You’re looking for league-winning upside in the later rounds and Lance could potentially be like a Jalen Hurts-lite except with a multi-round discount. I took Lance in drafts last year and it didn’t pay dividends, but Shanahan has to know at this point that he’s not winning a championship with Jimmy G under center.

