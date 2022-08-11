Fantasy Impact: Rookies to Watch in Thursday Night’s Week 1 Preseason Games

Week 1 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday evening with a pair of exhibition games.

Ardent fantasy football managers who have been scouring training camp reports finally get to see their players, or players they’re targeting, in action, sort of. For the most part, starters play sparingly—if at all—in these games (unless you’re Josh Jacobs).

Preseason is, however, a great opportunity to get a closer look at the first-year players these teams drafted back in April.

Here are four rookies, one for each team, that fantasy managers should watch out for tonight. Some have already earned a role, and others are still fighting for one, but tonight will be the first time we see them against NFL competition.

Giants vs. Patriots

Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)



Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson: The speedy second-round receiver out of Kentucky reportedly already locked up the starting job in the slot for New York. Robinson has impressed in camp and might not be on the field often against New England. Still, it will be good to get a glimpse of him in live action, if only for a few series, and see what the Brian Daboll-led Giants offense looks like.



Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton: Thornton, like Robinson, is a second-round burner who’s walking into a receiver room that already has plenty of veterans. Thursday’s game presents a good opportunity for Thornton to showcase his speed, which he’s already displayed this summer. Mac Jones isn’t playing against the Giants, but Thornton may get some looks from fellow first-year player Bailey Zappe.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Titans vs. Ravens

Thursday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. ET



Titans WR Treylon Burks: Tennessee's first-round wideout has recently been the focus of some negative media reports for his performance in training camp, most of which have been disputed by local media. Now we get to see Burks, a physical specimen who made the All-SEC First Team at Arkansas, play in a live game setting. Whether he’s catching passes from Ryan Tannehill or fellow rookie Malik Willis, all eyes will be on the player drafted to replace A.J. Brown.



Ravens RB Tyler Badie: Baltimore’s sixth-round selection romped for 1,600 yards as a senior at Missouri and has the chance to fight for playing time in a running back room that’s still reeling from a slew of injuries last offseason. Badie will contend with Mike Davis and Justice Hill for the second running back spot behind starter J.K. Dobbins.

