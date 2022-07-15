After researching all 32 teams over the past two months, it’s time to find some hidden gems for fantasy teams. So here’s a look at my sleeper team for 2022:

Quarterback

Jameis Winston, Saints

In the high-stakes market, a team cheating the quarterback position gains an edge in depth at running back and wide receiver. The Saints have some questions to be answered about their top receiving options. Will Michael Thomas regain his elite form? Will the NFL suspend Alvin Kamara? New Orleans still has the same offensive coaching staff, pointing to much more passing attempts in 2022. In addition, they improved their wide receiver depth. Winston passed for 5,000 yards in 2019 with 34 scores. In my first round of projections, he ranked 21st at quarterback. If the Saints allow him to throw over 600 times, Winston will beat his expected outcome by a wide margin. Ideally, his best value comes as an upside QB2, with potential starting value as the season progresses.

Running Backs

Tony Pollard, Cowboys

Once I step into the draft room in the high-stakes market, I will try to build a team or two with the zero running back theory. Pollard should come off the board as an RB3 in most formats with an eighth-round price point. He brings explosiveness to a potentially high-scoring offense while being an injury away from an exciting opportunity. His value in catches and big-play ability helps his floor in PPR formats, inviting an RB2 finish without a significant change in his touches. In the best team structures in the high-stakes market, Pollard would work best as RB2 for a team looking to gain an edge at wide receiver.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots

Last year, the Patriots’ running backs ran the ball well (424/2,029/24), creating enough chances to support two backs in their offense. Stevenson ran with power while showing the ability to break tackles. New England will give him over 175 touches while adding value in scoring and catches. If Damien Harris has any issues, Stevenson should easily be a top 20 running back.

James Cook, Bills

Buffalo's running back position looks cloudy in 2022, but their offense needs an explosive player to help raise the ceiling in rushing yards and big plays. Cook never had a full-time starting job in college despite flashing exceptional speed and the hands to excel in the passing game. His brother (Dalvin Cook) has been a pretty good player in the NFL, showing his pedigree. However, his touches will be in question out of the gate, making Cook more of a buy-and-hold until he struts his stuff. In the best running back structure, he would be an RB4, but many fantasy drafters will fight for him. I expect him to be a better player in the pros than in his time with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Wide Receivers

Elijah Moore, Jets

In mid-July, Moore doesn't fly under the radar based on his ranking (32) in the National Fantasy Football Championship. His play over six games (34/459/5) midseason in 2021 shows his potential. He is an undersized (5’10” and 180 pounds) speed player who projects to be the Jets’ WR1 this season. He should clean up over the short areas of the field, leading to a special year if Zach Wilson plays up to his potential. In the first run of the projections at Sports Illustrated, Moore ranked surprisingly high. In home formats, he should be an easy steal with the potential to deliver a WR2-type season in PPR leagues with an entire year of games.

Treylon Burks, Titans

I was tempted to list Burks as a breakout player, but I didn’t trust his opportunity in his first year with the Titans. He would have had a hit-the-ground running feel if he landed in a high-profile passing attack with a top-tier quarterback. He plays with a physical style that should allow him to develop into an impact WR1. Burks was my top-rated wideout in this year’s draft, and his WR4 price point makes him easier to roster in the 2022 draft season.

Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

Fantasy drafters have grown weary of Hardman’s dull production over his first three seasons with the Chiefs. Despite having a high catch rate (68.9) over the past two seasons while setting career highs in catches (59), receiving yards (693) and targets (83) in 2021, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling come off the board before Hardman. However, there is something to be said for experience with a team, giving him a chance to be a fourth-year breakout player. With Tyreek Hill out of the picture, Hardman will receive a bump in targets in the deep passing game. Based on his 12th-round ADP in the high-stakes market, I view him as a free-look player.

Tight End

Noah Fant, Seahawks

It feels wrong to list Fant as a sleeper based on him being in the league for three seasons with a reasonable floor in 2020 (62/673/3) and 2021 (68/670/4). The trade to Seattle hasn’t helped his early ranking (17th) at tight end. At the very least, he has experience playing with Drew Lock, so Fant should have a drop-off in his floor. The Seahawks have two talented wideouts, helping their new tight end see more space in his routes. He already has a top 10 season on his resume, and Fant has just started to find his rhythm in the NFL. Travis Kelce had 139 catches for 1,737 yards and 10 scores over his first three years in the NFL (no catches in his rookie year), compared to 170/1,905/10 for Fant. His missing link is an elite quarterback and a bump in targets.

