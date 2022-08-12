Comparing average draft position (ADP) from July with the first two weeks of August, nearly all quarterbacks are falling in fantasy football drafts. Some of this can be chalked up to more experienced players getting in on the action and waiting at the QB position, and some of it can also be attributed to camp reports. Here are three of the most notable fallers in August at the quarterback position.

QB Matthew Stafford, Rams



Stafford was coming off the board at pick 86 at the end of July but now is being selected at an average draft position of 105. News of Stafford's lingering elbow has drafters cautious about the Super Bowl champion signal-caller. Stafford himself describes the injury as merely "irritating." Head coach Sean McVay told the media that Stafford played through the injury last year, and they have a plan to manage it. However, he also compared the injury to a baseball pitcher, likely causing some panic among fantasy football drafters and Los Angeles Rams fans.



Stafford is the 11th QB off the board at this ADP, which makes him a great target to overperform his value if this injury is nothing. Stafford threw for 4886 yards and 41 TDs on his way to a Super Bowl win and finished as the fantasy QB5. He's entering his second year in a Sean McVay offense and should only build on the chemistry with Cooper Kupp. However, if this injury turns out to be more than they are letting on, and Stafford misses time, you may wish you had gone for the current QB coming off the board a QB pick later—reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

QB Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Brady has fallen from pick 78 in drafts last month to pick 89 in August. Is it hard to trust Brady will have another 5,000+ yard season? Maybe. But don't bet against a guy whose player props are set at 4,650 passing yards and 35.5 touchdowns on SI Sportsbook. Clearly, Vegas expects Tom Brady to be good- and possibly very good. Some drafters may be panicking that Brady will be missing camp through August 20th, but Thursday, it was revealed the Bucs knew about the absence, and it had been planned for. Maybe he booked a non-refundable trip during his brief retirement; who knows? But, guess what? Tom Brady has done this before. He'll be OK if he misses a few practices. Take the value for the old GOAT, who finished last season as the fantasy QB3.

QB Matt Ryan, Colts



Ryan was the QB19 off the board in July, but he's now coming off the board as QB21, and I like it even better. Jameis Winston, who is dealing with a foot injury, and Deshaun Watson, who is guaranteed not to play a complete season, are now going ahead of him. Reports from Colts' camp have been good, with Ryan looking spry and pushing the tempo. Assuming the receivers can keep up, Ryan should outperform his ADP in a Frank Reich offense in which Carson Wentz finished as last year's fantasy QB14.

