The term fantasy “sleeper” can be defined in many ways. To some, it can be a relatively unknown player who emerges into a useful fantasy player. It can also be a player who makes an impact because of an increase in opportunities due to injuries. To most, the term sleeper means a player who outperforms his draft spot or average draft position.

However you define it, the art of picking out sleepers can be the difference between a good fantasy team and one that becomes a championship contender in your league. With that in mind, here’s a look at 10 wide receivers who could break out or be sleepers.

Michael Pittman Jr., Colts: Pittman posted over 1,000 yards and was the WR17 last season, but I think he can be even better in 2022. The Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan, an upgrade over Carson Wentz, and his main competition for targets will be the unreliable Parris Campbell and rookie Alec Pierce. Coming off a season in which he saw a near 26% target share, I see Pittman making a move into the next tier of receivers.

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos: Jeudy has yet to reach the expectations of fantasy fans, as injuries and questionable quarterback play have held him back in his first two seasons. The Broncos remedied the latter issue, trading for Russell Wilson. Indications are that head coach Nathaniel Hackett will “let Russ cook,” which is great news for Jeudy, who should see even more targets in the offense with Tim Patrick (knee) out.

Darnell Mooney, Bears: Mooney is coming off a productive 2021 season, as he ranked 23rd in fantasy points with over 1,000 receiving yards. While the Bears did add several wideouts in the offseason, none of them appear to be real threats to Mooney’s spot as the top option in the pass attack for Justin Fields. The quarterback also threw the ball to Mooney on nearly 27% of his passes in his first six games as the Bears main starter.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens: Bateman was one of the biggest winners of the offseason in fantasy land. When the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, it opened up a near 25% target share in the passing game. I see Bateman, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, absorbing most of those targets. He doesn’t have much competition for targets among Baltimore wide receivers either, so Bateman has serious sleeper value.

Gabriel Davis, Bills: Davis is a hot name in the world of fantasy football. The offseason has been a positive one for him in terms of player movement, as the Bills added a slot man in Jamison Crowder and didn’t draft a wideout until Round 5 (Khalil Shakir). That leaves Davis as the No. 2 receiver opposite Stefon Diggs in what should remain an explosive Buffalo pass attack. His average draft position continues to rise in drafts.

Elijah Moore, Jets: Moore would have been among my top fantasy breakouts for this season if the Jets didn’t use a first-round pick on Garrett Wilson. Still, I see Moore as the potential targets leader among wideouts for the Men in Green. He showed off some serious skills in limited time as a rookie, averaging nearly 13 fantasy points per game. That includes three games where he scored 20-plus points. Look for ?Moore” of Elijah.

Drake London, Falcons: London is in a terrific spot from a fantasy perspective, as the Falcons' depth chart at wide receiver doesn't have a ton of talent. I'd project the USC product to be the top wideout in the passing game for Marcus Mariota. He'll probably be selected as a No. 4 option in seasonal drafts, but he has low WR2 upside in a best-case scenario. London should bring a pretty good return on investment for fantasy fans.

Allen Lazard, Packers: Aaron Rodgers lost his top option in the Packers passing game when the Packers traded Davante Adams. That leaves Lazard as the team’s No. 1 receiver lined out wide, and he already has the trust and a rapport with Rodgers. Sure, the team added Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but I still see Lazard as the best option among Packers receivers. He could be a draft steal.

Kadarius Toney, Giants: Toney showed flashes of potential as a rookie, including a massive 29.6-point explosion in a loss to the Cowboys. Injuries derailed what might have become a bigger statistical campaign, but Toney is back at 100% and projected to start in Year 2. In an offense that should be more productive under new head coach Brian Daboll, I can see a scenario in which Toney emerges into a weekly No. 3 wideout.

Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys: The Cowboys are thin at wide receiver, as the team traded Amari Cooper and has lost James Washington for an extended period of time due to an injured foot. Enter Tolbert, who now figures to start opposite CeeDee Lamb in what should remain a productive Dallas offense. If he gains a rapport with Dak Prescott, the rookie out of South Alabama could make an immediate impact in fantasy leagues.

