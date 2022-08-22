Best Fantasy Football Team Names For 2022

Fantasy football draft season is well underway, and while most fantasy players are researching who to draft, finalizing their draft strategies and printing cheatsheets, some fantasy football managers are hard at work trying to come up with a great team name for their fantasy squad.



Fantasy team names run the gamut; from funny to intimidating to ironic, it all depends on the personality of the team’s manager and sometimes the players on that roster. Some creative team names are derived from a TV show, movie, famous song or band, while others fall directly into “dad-joke” territory.



Fantasy football is entertaining, competitive, and sometimes frustrating. But naming your fantasy football team should be fun, so make sure to get some enjoyment out of it.

Hit Me with Your Prescott

Hurts So Good

The Brady Bunch

Kissing Cousins

Mahomes Alone

DakStreet Boys

Beg Burrow and Steal

Kobra Kyler

Joshin Around

Sherlock Mahomes

Baby Got Dak

Almost Jameis

Burrowito Bowl

Lamar You Serious

Get Goff My Lawn

Wentz Upon a Time

Allen This Together

50 Shaes of Trey

Stafford Meeting

Game of Mahomes

Super Mariota Brothers

Lamar The Merrir

Mayfield of Dreams

Aaron It Out

Real Slim Brady

Inglorious Staffords

Dude, Where’s My Carr

Natural Born Kylers

The Tannehills Have Eyes

Saving Matt Ryan

Just the Tua Us

Dak to the Future

Forgot About Trey

Return of the Mac

Hurts Locker

Best Fantasy Team Names Based on Running Backs

Catalina Wine Mixon

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Lights, Kamara, Action

Najee By Nature

Sony Side Up

Game of Jones

Austin Powers

Get Your Zeke On

Dalvin and the Chipmunks

Run CMC

Even Stevenson

Jacobs’ Ladder

Oh Saquon You See

Penny For Your Thoughts

Young, Free, and Singletary

Kamara Shy

Hide and go Zeke

Green Eggs and Cam

King Henry’s Court

Fresh Prince of Helaire

Baskin Dobbins

In the Chubb

Zeke and Destroy

Instant Kamara

Mixon Match

Akers Dozen

How I Metcalf Your Mother

Call of Jeudy

Cooper Troopers

Finding Deebo

Silence of the Lambs

Thank Godwin

Can You Diggs It

Ja’Marr The Merrier

Kupp Yours

Lockett Like It’s Hot

Davante’s Inferno

Stairway to Evans

Golladay Inn

One Tyreek Hill

Pop, Drop, and Lockett

Mooney Toons

Tee Price is Right

Hill to Diontae

Judge Jeudy

Skyy’s the Limit

The Jeffersons

Hooked on a Thielen

Up to Sutton

Adams Bomb

Gallup Poll

Cooks in the Kitchen

Bunny Hopkins

Eye for an Aiyuk

Bend It Like Beckham

Wheelin and Thielen

Drake it to you Make it

Bateman Begins

Olave Oil

Ertz So Good

PittsCoin

Fant Touch This

Kelce Lately

How I Kmet Your Mother

The Goedert, The Bad, The Ugly

School of Hard Knox

Pitts and Giggles

Kmet the Frog

Kittle League

Love Ertz

Fantom Menance

Want to get real creative with your fantasy football team name? Check out this awesome Team Name Generator. It gives users the chance to enter a random word, adjective, and topic.

