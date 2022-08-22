Best Fantasy Football Team Names For 2022
Fantasy football draft season is well underway, and while most fantasy players are researching who to draft, finalizing their draft strategies and printing cheatsheets, some fantasy football managers are hard at work trying to come up with a great team name for their fantasy squad.
Fantasy team names run the gamut; from funny to intimidating to ironic, it all depends on the personality of the team’s manager and sometimes the players on that roster. Some creative team names are derived from a TV show, movie, famous song or band, while others fall directly into “dad-joke” territory.
Fantasy football is entertaining, competitive, and sometimes frustrating. But naming your fantasy football team should be fun, so make sure to get some enjoyment out of it.
Best Fantasy Football Team Names Based on Quarterbacks
Hit Me with Your Prescott
Hurts So Good
The Brady Bunch
Kissing Cousins
Mahomes Alone
DakStreet Boys
Beg Burrow and Steal
Kobra Kyler
Joshin Around
Sherlock Mahomes
Baby Got Dak
Almost Jameis
Burrowito Bowl
Lamar You Serious
Get Goff My Lawn
Wentz Upon a Time
Allen This Together
50 Shaes of Trey
Stafford Meeting
Game of Mahomes
Super Mariota Brothers
Lamar The Merrir
Mayfield of Dreams
Aaron It Out
Real Slim Brady
Inglorious Staffords
Dude, Where’s My Carr
Natural Born Kylers
The Tannehills Have Eyes
Saving Matt Ryan
Just the Tua Us
Dak to the Future
Forgot About Trey
Return of the Mac
Hurts Locker
Best Fantasy Team Names Based on Running Backs
Catalina Wine Mixon
Hot Chubb Time Machine
Lights, Kamara, Action
Najee By Nature
Sony Side Up
Game of Jones
Austin Powers
Get Your Zeke On
Dalvin and the Chipmunks
Run CMC
Even Stevenson
Jacobs’ Ladder
Oh Saquon You See
Penny For Your Thoughts
Young, Free, and Singletary
Kamara Shy
Hide and go Zeke
Green Eggs and Cam
King Henry’s Court
Fresh Prince of Helaire
Baskin Dobbins
In the Chubb
Zeke and Destroy
Instant Kamara
Mixon Match
Akers Dozen
Best Fantasy Football Team Names Based on Wide Receivers
How I Metcalf Your Mother
Call of Jeudy
Cooper Troopers
Finding Deebo
Silence of the Lambs
Thank Godwin
Can You Diggs It
Ja’Marr The Merrier
Kupp Yours
Lockett Like It’s Hot
Davante’s Inferno
Stairway to Evans
Golladay Inn
One Tyreek Hill
Pop, Drop, and Lockett
Mooney Toons
Tee Price is Right
Hill to Diontae
Judge Jeudy
Skyy’s the Limit
The Jeffersons
Hooked on a Thielen
Up to Sutton
Adams Bomb
Gallup Poll
Cooks in the Kitchen
Bunny Hopkins
Eye for an Aiyuk
Bend It Like Beckham
Wheelin and Thielen
Drake it to you Make it
Bateman Begins
Olave Oil
Best Fantasy Football Team Names Based on Tight Ends
Ertz So Good
PittsCoin
Fant Touch This
Kelce Lately
How I Kmet Your Mother
The Goedert, The Bad, The Ugly
School of Hard Knox
Pitts and Giggles
Kmet the Frog
Kittle League
Love Ertz
Fantom Menance
Want to get real creative with your fantasy football team name? Check out this awesome Team Name Generator. It gives users the chance to enter a random word, adjective, and topic.
