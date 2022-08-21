Tom Brady Expected to Return to Buccaneers ‘Shortly,’ per Report

After spending a week and a half away from the team, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is expected to return to practice “very shortly,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles told the media he expects Brady to return this week, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Brady will specifically return tomorrow.

Brady has missed a portion of training camp for personal reasons, something he and the team arranged before training camp began.

“He’s going to deal with some personal things,” Bowles said a few weeks ago. “This is something we talked about before training camp started.”

When Brady began his leave of absence on Aug. 11, Bowles said he expected Brady back sometime after Saturday’s preseason game at Tennessee, and it seems as if that timeline will come to fruition.

The personal issue reportedly doesn’t involve a medical issue with him or a member of his family, and is more about “work-life balance.”

While Brady is returning ahead of Tampa Bay’s final preseason game vs. Indianapolis, Bowles didn’t say whether Brady will play in that game.

More NFL Coverage:

BucsGameday: Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Carted Off the Field Against Titans

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.