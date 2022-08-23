There are many sites on the internet that list the Average Draft Position (ADP) of players in fantasy football. However, nothing is more beneficial than tracking the ADP in high stakes leagues, where players are investing thousands of dollars in entry fees.

The opinions of these fantasy managers, who rank among the most successful in the world, can often differ immensely from the overall ADP rankings seen in lower stakes leagues. In many cases, high stakes drafts shape the eventual market round value for players in popular September drafts.

In fantasy football, depth at running back should always be the primary focus of roster construction. As we have seen in recent years, Jonathan Taylor, D’Andre Swift, James Robinson, Najee Harris and Javonte Williams all made major contributions in their rookie seasons.

Just where are members of the 2022 rookie running back class being targeted in early high stakes drafts?

Let’s dive in and find out.

Chris Pedota/USA Today Sports

Breece Hall, Jets

RB No. 18; ADP 47

The former Iowa State standout posted incredible production over his sophomore and junior seasons, rushing for 3,044 yards and an incredible 46 total touchdowns.

Breece Hall displayed solid production at the collegiate level in the passing game, which has fantasy managers in high stakes PPR formats battling to land the Jets projected new starting running back.

Despite likely splitting reps with Michael Carter, oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have Hall listed as the third overall betting favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at odds of +800.

The latest the playmaker has come off the board in early drafts is pick No. 59 so if you desire his services, be prepared to grab him prior to the start of the fifth round.

James Cook, Bills

RB No. 32; ADP 90

If you are wondering about the last name, James Cook is the younger brother of Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook. The former Georgia Bulldog, who posted 1,012 total yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior year, joins a powerful NFL squad with championship aspirations after Buffalo grabbed him in the second round.

The versatile back, who possesses excellent receiving skills, is competing with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss for the featured role in the Bills offense. Cook, who has an ADP of 90, has been one of the most sought-after rookie running backs coming off the board in PPR leagues around the middle of the seventh.

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks

No. 35; ADP 98

Walker took his game to another level in his junior season at Michigan State, rushing for the second-most yards (1,636) in college football while adding 19 total touchdowns. The former first team All-Big Ten standout now joins a Seattle backfield that consists of Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas.

High stakes fantasy managers have begun to sour on Walker following the news of an injury that has been reported as a sports hernia. Due to the unknown specific nature of the injury, as well as a lack of timetable regarding any potential return, Walker has fallen nearly two full rounds tumbling into Round 10.

Dameon Pierce, Texans

RB No. 36; ADP 99

After a rather pedestrian three years at Florida, Dameon Pierce burst onto the collegiate scene in his senior season. The powerful back, who only scored 12 touchdowns in his first 35 games with the Gators, exploded for 16 scores in just 13 games in 2021.

The Texans tabbed Pierce in the fourth round adding him to a backfield that consists of veterans Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. Fantasy owners are becoming increasingly convinced that the explosive Pierce will have no issues taking over the lead role.

The rookie back, who continues to ascend in early high stakes drafts, made his biggest move of the draft season over the weekend. He is now coming off the board at the beginning of the seventh round. It will not be long until Pierce becomes the second rookie back drafted ahead of both Cook and Walker.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Rachaad White, Buccaneers

RB No. 39; ADP 122

Rachaad White shined in his senior season after transferring to Arizona State, rushing for 1,000 yards and hauling in 43 receptions for 456 yards and 16 total touchdowns. The Buccaneers used third-round draft capital in April’s NFL draft in order to add White to a roster that is led by Leonard Fournette.

Among the cast of rookie backs, fantasy managers are least enamored with White making significant contributions in 2022 due to the fact that in addition to Fournette he also has to fend off Giovani Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn for snaps.

As of now, high stakes players appear content with drafting White in the middle of the 10th round as a draft-and-stash player with a high ceiling should Fournette suffer an injury.

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs

RB No. 47 ; ADP 126

One of the biggest surprises in early fantasy football high stakes drafts is the massive move by former Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco. Drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round, Pacheco has been the talk of Kansas City’s training camp.

After being assigned Tyreek Hill's jersey number, Pacheco could soon be handed the RB1 role on one the league’s best offenses. Injuries in his first two seasons have limited the production of former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, thus leaving the starting job up for grabs.

After already moving past veterans Ronald Jones and Jerick McKinnon on the depth chart, fantasy managers are becoming increasingly bullish on Patrick Mahomes's newest weapon. Previously coming off draft boards Round 16 in late July, Pacheco has skyrocketed into the back end of Round 8.

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.