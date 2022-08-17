Nearly a fantasy lifetime ago, during the 2011 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected A.J. Green with the fourth overall pick. Two picks later, the Atlanta Falcons selected Julio Jones. At that time, I blindly believed Jones to be the far superior draft prospect.

2011 NFL Combine results

Green: 6'3", 211 lbs., 4.48 40, 34.5 vert, 126 broad, 6.91 three cone

Jones: 6'3", 220 lbs., 4.34 40, 38.5 vert, 135 broad, 6.66 three cone

Not that I believed Green to be overrated, I just couldn't believe the Bengals preferred Green over Jones. Both players had dominant college careers, Jones was bigger, faster and stronger. I grew up loving Terrell Owens; Jones, physically, reminded me of Owens.

You could parse Jones and Green's statistics over the last decade to make the argument one is better than the other; however, they were both borderline Hall of Fame players. And forgive me for using the past tense as I know both are still in the league, but their time has come and gone—just one man's opinion. But what I learned here is that the wide receiver position is not just about athleticism. Sure, I suppose I should've figured all this out with Jerry Rice, who famously outworked and out-techniqued his way into becoming an NFL icon.

Then also consider a player like Davante Adams. Green Bay selected him in the second round, 53rd overall. He had a fine college career and won the 2013 Paul Warfield Trophy, a collegiate award that is given to the nation's best receiver. This was a stacked draft class with guys like Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry and Brandin Cooks. But Evans, Beckham, Cooks, Kelvin Benjamin, Marqise Lee, Jordan Matthews and Paul Richardson were all picked ahead of Adams.

What didn't those 31 other teams see that the Packers picked up on? Adams wasn't the fastest, strongest or most athletic. His keys were--and continue to be--hands, body control, route running and making contested catches. Sound familiar? Some guys just understand and possess the nuance to be a great wide receiver. You can watch Adams run routes for 30 seconds compared to just about anybody in the league and you'd see it.

All this is to say, that while Pittsburgh Steelers rookie WR George Pickens doesn't compare athletically to Green or Jones, he's not far off. He is a little quicker and leaner than Adams. I put him somewhere between Green and Adams as a player comp. The pre-draft knocks on Pickens were a slight frame and character concerns with him talking trash and playing too emotionally. Obviously, the Steelers are willing to overlook those concerns given their history with hot-head receivers. Are those concerns enough to warrant him being the 11th WR drafted? I guess we'll see. In the short term, I'm more worried about him being a bit lanky, underweight and getting pushed around with press coverage.

Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

What holds my attention about Pickens was watching him locate, track, adjust his body and catch the ball. He has an incredible savoir faire in that moment and all of this happens in about a second. A half-moment where a receiver must maximize separation, extend their body and haul it in. In that split-second, I'm grading Pickens an A+. His body control, ball tracking, hand strength, catch radius and miscellaneous receiver pixie dust talents all come together into something special.

Now, you may be saying, "Wow, great observation. Everyone has been hyping this young man through the summer. Especially now after a promising training camp and first preseason game."

Not so fast, my friend!

Way back on March 2, I ranked Pickens as my No. 1 rookie wide receiver. Yes, I had Pickens over Garrett Wilson, Drake London and so on.

I'm sure I wasn't the only one, but the overwhelming consensus pre-draft and post-draft rookie WR rankings rarely had Pickens in the top five, let alone ranked first.

Now, you may be saying, "So cool for you to make that call. But Pickens is still the No. 3 receiver on this team behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool."

Well luckily for us fantasy managers, the Pittsburgh Steelers used 11 personnel (three-WR sets) 75% of the time in 2021 (and 2020). Only Cincinnati used more 11 personnel last year (77%).

While I am concerned about how he will fit when you factor in Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth's roles, my primary concern is the inability of Mitch Trubisky to ever support a fantasy viable receiver. The silver lining is waiting and hoping Kenny Pickett can improve in the coming weeks and eventually overtake the starting job.

I believe there's still enough flexibility in Pickens's average draft position that I'm pulling the trigger where he's at. On Underdog, his ADP is flying up (125.2 this week, compared to 148.8 last week) and in the FFPC Main Event, his ADP is 122.9. The level of competition in your league, or lack thereof, could move the needle in either direction. This scouting report video also does a good job outlining what makes Pickens special and you can see it for yourself.

When Pickens is coming off the board, in Rounds 10 or 11, you'll be drafting your WR4+ or more simply, Pickens would be a fantasy backup. You can afford to take risks and draft unknowns at this spot. Do you want DeVante Parker, the next WR by Underdog ADP? Vets who've done next to nothing in their careers. Leave the boring, safe-floor, no-ceiling players on the waiver wire. Shoot for the moon with Pickens and hope the Steelers caught lightning in a bottle twice with him and Pickett.

