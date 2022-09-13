Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was a wild one and we're hitting the waiver wire to stay ahead of the competition. There was a lot of sloppy football, but there were also a few standout performances. It looks like we were probably right about the Vikings' offense and wrong about the Cowboys' offense.

It's still early, so let's wait a few weeks for things to tighten up and stabilize. Don't drop your studs, and don't overbid for Devin Duvernay.

One thing you should be ahead of is the injury report. At the QB position, you will need to find a replacement for Dak Prescott, who could miss four to six weeks due to surgery for a fractured thumb. At RB, both Najee Harris and Elijah Mitchell left the game with injuries on Sunday, so you will want to monitor that situation and get some insurance. At WR, watch the status of Keenan Allen (hamstring), Tee Higgins (concussion), and Chris Godwin (hamstring). George Kittle also should be monitored at TE after missing Week 1.

So, with that in mind, let's dive into the best options available on the Waiver Wire for Week 2!

QUARTERBACKS

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders



Heading into Monday night, Carson Wentz was the QB3 for Week 1. You can rub your eyes, but that's not a typo. After the Jaguars held Wentz to 365 yards and one touchdown total across two games in 2021, Wentz had his revenge. The Commanders' signal-caller looked sharp, completing 66% of his passes for 313 yards and four TDs. Do I think Wentz is back? Probably not, but with a matchup this Sunday vs. the Lions, who surrendered 38 points to the Eagles last week, he's at least worth streaming. Wentz is available in 87% of leagues.

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts



Ryan carried his struggles to find the end zone with him to Indianapolis, but he also managed to pass for 352 yards- the second most on Sunday, behind only Patrick Mahomes. He seems to have a good connection with Michael Pittman, and this week's matchup is vs. the Jaguars, who just surrendered 313 yards and four TDs to Wentz. If you lost Prescott, Ryan could be your solution. Ryan is available in 57% of leagues.



Others: Marcus Mariota (ATL), Jameis Winston (NO)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

RUNNING BACKS

Darrell Henderson, Jr., Los Angeles Rams



Cam Akers, who? I'm not giving up on Cam just yet for the season, but you absolutely cannot start him right now. Henderson wasn't particularly impressive, totaling 75 all-purpose yards, but it wasn't a great matchup. What is important is that he is the starter for the Rams—at least for now. He should be startable this week vs. the Falcons. Henderson is available in 55% of leagues.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers



Najee Harris left Sunday's game with a foot injury, and seeing as he is just coming back from Lisfranc surgery and the injury is to the same foot, you better get some insurance. Early reports suggest he'll be ready for Week 2, but he's been dinged up a lot lately. Harris may not miss much time, but it seems like Warren is the guy if he does. Warren took every snap in Harris's absence, gaining seven yards on three carries. No other RB touched the ball. The OL in Pittsburgh is still highly suspect, but we know Tomlin likes to use one main back, so if Harris's injury lingers, Warren is the guy to have ready to suit up. Warren is available in 95% of leagues.

Jeff Wilson, Jr., San Francisco 49ers



Will the Niners' RB room ever get a break? Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the season opener that could keep him out for up to two months, and those who had Deebo Samuel were the main beneficiary on Sunday. In Mitchell's absence, Jeff Wilson, Jr. is the likely starter at the RB position. Wilson, Jr. played 29 of 38 snaps (76%) in the second half after the injury and was in for eight of the 18 third downs. We've seen him be the goal-line guy, and he's bigger and more physical this year. The matchup with Seattle next week makes him startable in deeper leagues. Wilson, Jr. is available in 80% of leagues.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans



Were you on board the Dameon Pierce train? Don't jump off yet, but at least put in a claim for Burkhead, who dominated the snaps vs. Indianapolis on Sunday, seeing 19 touches for 40 yards on the ground and caught five passes for another 30 in the air. Burkhead was in for every snap in the two-minute drill, and if the Texans will be playing a lot from behind as we expect, it looks like Burkhead could be a good get. Burkhead is available in 87% of leagues.

Dontrell Hilliard, Tennessee Titans



Derrick Henry coaches are not happy about Hilliard vulturing the TDs in Tennessee, but they should be happy to see the obvious handcuff to grab if they haven't already. Hilliard only touched the ball five times, despite racking up many fantasy points, so don't overbid. He's widely available.



Others: Jamaal Williams (DET), Khalil Herbert (CHI), Kenneth Gainwell (PHI)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders



Rookie WR Dotson was the WR12 in half-point PPR leagues heading into Monday night's game. He turned five targets into 40 yards and two scores while playing 88% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday, second only to Terry McLaurin. Dotson can be used in the slot and on the outside. He is a priority add due to his raw talent and involvement in the offense. Dotson is available in 75% of leagues.

Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints

Jarvis Landry played more snaps (45) than any other Saints WR on Sunday, and he led all Saints receivers with 7 catches and 117 yards. He tied with Michael Thomas for routes run (33) and targets (8), with Thomas finding the end zone twice for a slightly more productive fantasy day, but Landry looks to have a solid floor in this New Orleans offense. Landry is available in 54% of leagues.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

Yes, two Commanders make this list, which is not something I expected for Week 1. Samuel is only one year removed from fantasy relevance and looks like a good fit in this Washington system. Samuel played 71% of the offensive snaps on Sunday, rushing for 17 yards on four attempts and catching eight of his 11 targets for 55 yards and a score. Those 11 targets led all Washington receivers. The versatile playmaker can help the backfield in Brian Robinson's absence while he also continues to dominate in the slot. He's available in 95% of fantasy football leagues.

DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers

Should Keenan Allen miss any time, it's clear that DeAndre Carter will be the guy the Chargers use in three-WR sets. Carter played 25 snaps, ran 14 routes and saw four targets in the absence of Keenan Allen, and he turned that into three grabs, 64 yards and a score, averaging 16 yards per target. This is a high-powered offense, and if you missed your chance on Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, or Joshua Palmer, Carter could be your guy. Carter is available in 95% of fantasy football leagues.

Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert hinted that Palmer was the fantasy sleeper you should pick up, and though he didn't have the best line in Week 1, there are lots of signs of encouragement. Palmer only had three catches for five yards, but he played 75% of the snaps, taking Allen's place in two receiver sets. Paler is available in 75% of leagues.



Others: Jakobi Meyers (NE), Romeo Doubs (GB), Devin Duvernay (BAL), Zay Jones (JAX), Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE), Robbie Anderson (CAR), Sterling Shepard (NYG)

TIGHT ENDS

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers



Again, I am hammering this Chargers offense and am especially interested in Everett with no Keenan Allen. Everett ran 23 routes and was targeted four times on Sunday for 54 yards and a score. The Chargers face off with Kansas City on Thursday, and the game total is the highest of the week on SISB (54.5). Darren Waller had 79 yards vs. this Chiefs defense on Sunday, and Everett could be the perfect pickup for that thin TE position. Everett is available in 28% of leagues.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals



Tee Higgins left Sunday's game with a possible concussion, opening up more opportunities for other receivers in the Bengals' offense. Despite looking rusty on Sunday and struggling with a swiss cheese O-line, Burrow still threw for 338 yards and two TDs. Hayden Hurst saw eight targets for five catches and 48 yards while running 52 routes on Sunday. He's a big red zone threat that could match up well vs. a struggling Dallas team. Remember, CJ Uzomah popped off for big games a few times in 2021. Hurst could be that guy in 2022. He's available in 90% of leagues.



Others: Robert Tonyan (GB), Juwan Johnson (NO), Logan Thomas (WSH)

