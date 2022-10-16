The Denver Broncos (2-3) face off with the division rival Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are favored by 4.5 points on SI Sportsbook and the game total is set at 45.5. Las Vegas is telling us the Broncos are likely to be playing from behind, while the Chargers may be able to lean a little more into their run game. Taking those hints from SISB, I’ve found some player props worth targeting for Monday night’s tilt:

Russell Wilson over 13.5 rushing yards (-120)

In the past three contests, Wilson has been more mobile – rushing for 17, 29, and 22 yards. Look for Wilson to do everything he can to get back on track, and that should include some scrambling.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon anytime TD (+150)

The Chargers have allowed an average of 130 rushing yards and one TD per game to running backs this season. Melvin Gordon leads the Broncos with 12 red-zone looks.

Austin Ekeler over 60.5 rushing yards (-120)

Ekeler has only exceeded this rushing prop in one game this year, but look for him to do it one more time this Monday. Ekeler will be used plenty in the passing game and also for goal-line carries while Joshua Kelley will get some work in the ground game, potentially limiting the opportunities for Ekeler – but if the Chargers keep the lead in this game the way they are expected to, game script should see Ekeler get to 61 on the ground. The Broncos have allowed 112 rushing yards per game this season.

Courtland Sutton over 65.5 receiving yards (-120)

Despite Wilson having a few down games, Sutton has continued to be productive and he should be featured vs. a Chargers defense that has allowed an average of 238 passing yards per game. The Broncos will likely be playing from behind, so expect Wilson to throw a deep ball or two Sutton’s way. Sutton leads the Broncos with 49 targets and 29 catches for an average of 83.4 yards per game.

Russell Wilson over 1.5 TD passes (+120)

Russell Wilson hasn’t been playing well, and that’s exactly why this prop plays plus money. WIlson has only passed for more than one TD in one game this season, but this is a good matchup to get back on track. He’ll be playing from behind, and the Chargers have allowed 10 passing TDs this year for an average of two per game.

