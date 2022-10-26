The tight end position has been a small dartboard for multiple fantasy teams this year. Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews are the only trusted assets at this point of the year. However, despite the lack of inventory, there will be pockets of help from potential high-scoring matchups or a young player emerging in the right offense. Here’s a look at the tight ends with injury questions heading into this week:

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews came into last week's matchup with a few missed practices with a knee issue. However, the Ravens had him on the field for 88% of their snaps, so his empty week (no catches on two targets with one rush for four yards) wasn’t due to a drop in playing time. Baltimore may have used him as a decoy, but his situation is one to follow over the next week.

Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns

With David Njoku out for multiple weeks, Bryant takes over Cleveland's starting tight end role. The Browns have rotated in two tight ends all season, creating a top-five opportunity for Njoku. Bryant has a chance to be a starting fantasy tight end for the next couple of weeks, with a higher ceiling when Deshaun Watson returns.

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Coming out of the bye week, Waller missed his game against the Texans with a hamstring issue. With no practice update on Tuesday, I rated him as missing another game until I have more information.

