Over the last week, the running back position has been a roller coaster position ride for some fantasy managers. Kenyan Drake went from a hot community five days ago to a wasted fantasy investment once Gus Edwards was activated from the injured list this week. Jeff Wilson played well over four games (415 combined yards with two scores and six catches), but the trade for Christian McCaffrey this week pushes Wilson to fantasy benches. The coin flip at running back in Carolina landed on the daily double this week with D'onta Foreman rushing for 118 yards with two catches for 27 yards and Chuba Hubbard picking up 73 total yards and a touchdown, but Hubbard left this week's game with an ankle injury.

In Week 8, only two teams have a bye (Chiefs and Chargers). It is also essential to look ahead to Week 9 when six teams are off: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers.

Early waiver wire pickups for Week 8

Quarterback

Jarod Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff should be a popular pick in the free agent pool in short roster formats and some deep 12-team leagues for anyone with Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert off next week. Goff (232/0 with four turnovers) was an easy avoid this week against the Cowboys' defense. His opportunity was stifled by Amon-Ra St. Brown’s early exit. The Lions take on the Dolphins at home next week (27th defending quarterbacks entering Week 7). Detroit plays six of their next 10 games at home, with a favorable matchup in potentially six contests (MIA, @CHI, JAX, @NYJ, @CAR, and CHI). Goff must have St. Brown in the starting lineup to be a viable start.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons fell behind by 21 points to the Bengals in Week 7 by the first minute of the second quarter, but still only threw the ball 13 times. Mariota takes on the Panthers at home in Week 8, giving him matchup value for someone looking for a bye-week cover. Despite only throwing the ball 21.4 times a game this season, he holds QB2 value due to his value as a runner (49/237/3). Atlanta has two talented receiver options (Kyle Pitts and London Drake), but they can't have impact value without more targets.

Running Backs

Michael Carter, New York Jets

Carter is the Sunday night target for the fantasy managers playing in leagues where the quickest to the computer wins the game. Unfortunately, Jets rookie Breece Hall (4/72/1) left his matchup against Denver early with a knee injury. After the game, the Jets' head coach suggested his issue is tied to an ACL, pointing to a length recovery if it isn't season-ending. As a result, Carter will see a minimum of 15 touches going forward, giving him starting running back value in fantasy leagues.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

In his surprise return in Week 7, Edwards led the Ravens in rushing production (16/66/2) while quickly establishing himself as the top goal-line runner. Baltimore ran the ball 44 times while also rotating in Kenyan Drake (11/5) and Justice Hill (5/26). Edwards has limited value in the passing game while being the hammer runner when the Ravens play from the lead. He projects to be Baltimore's most valuable running back going forward.

Wide Receivers

Odell Beckham, Free Agent

Over the next couple of weeks, Beckham should find a new team. He still looks to be a month out from returning to action so it will be a while before he’s helping any fantasy teams. The current NFL free agent is only a buy-and-hold for fantasy teams looking for some help in December.

Terrace Marshall, Carolina Panthers

After trading Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals, Marshall should move to WR2 status in their offense. He caught two of his three targets for 31 yards against Tampa Bay in a game where the Panthers played from the lead and threw the ball only 22 times. Carolina drafted Marshall in the second round in 2021 after playing well in 2019 (46/671/13) and 2020 (48/731/10) at LSU.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets

The Jets had Moore inactive this week after he expressed unhappiness with his current role in their offense. After six games, he only has 16 catches for 203 yards on 29 targets. Corey Davis left the matchup against the Broncos with an ankle injury which could lead to Moore being active next week. If Davis can’t play, Moore should get that increased opportunity he’s been calling for. Part of his lack of chances has been the success of New York's run game over their past three wins, leading to only 65 pass attempts and 40 completions by Zack Wilson. Moore won't be a free agent in many leagues in the high-stakes market, but I'm sure he was dumped last week in short roster formats.

Tight Ends

Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku left this week's game with an ankle injury, pointing to a bump in targets for Bryant. Cleveland has had him on the field for about 45% of their plays this season. Overall, the Browns' tight ends have 50 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown on 67 targets. Bryant should see his catches rise to the four-to-five range with a multiple-week starting window. The Browns have a bye in Week 9.

More fantasy & NFL coverage: