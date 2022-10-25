Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8: Wan’Dale Robinson Emerging

Week 8 is upon us, and the fantasy football season continues to throw us curveballs (am I allowed to use a baseball metaphor?).

Matt Ryan was benched for the season after being one of our top claims of last week, talented youngster Breece Hall is out for the season with an ACL injury, and David Njoku, Mike Williams, and DK Metcalf are all expected to miss time.

Add to that bye weeks for the Chiefs and Chargers this week, and it’s nearly certain you will need to hit the waiver wire.

We hit big on one thing last week: proactively adding D’onta Foreman and Gus Edwards. They are both back on the list this week after the CMC trade and the new JK Dobbins injury, with a few others to consider as well.

Because the trade deadline is approaching, players like Jerry Jeudy and Brandin Cooks have been mentioned in a few trade rumors. KJ Hamler, Chris Moore, and Nico Collins all could be stashes in deeper leagues. Also, remember off-the-radar unsigned players such as OBJ, Will Fuller, and even TY Hilton if you've got a deep bench and want to speculate.

OK, without further ado, let’s get into it!

QUARTERBACKS WAIVER WIRE

Daniel Jones (NYG) FAAB: up to 6%

Daniel Jones finished as the QB2 last week, and you may have picked him up based on last week's waiver wire article. If you didn't- now is your chance. Not only is Jones improving as a passer, but his 338 rushing yards are also the second-most among QBs this season (behind only Lamar Jackson), and he has three rushing TDs. On Sunday, he threw for 202 yards and a score while logging 107 yards and a score on the ground. This week the matchup is even juicier, with the Seattle Seahawks allowing the 11th most fantasy points to opposing QBs, including the fifth-most rushing yards and two rushing TDs to the position. Jones is available in 60% of leagues.



Marcus Mariota (ATL) FAAB: 2%

This week's matchup isn't particularly favorable after we saw Carolina hold Tom Brady to not a single TD on Sunday. Still, Mariota has delivered a fairly solid floor each week due to his mobility. The Panthers will likely have a letdown game this week after the big performance on Sunday, and this Atlanta team that has only not covered the spread in one week this year should be looking to get back on track. Even if you don't start him this week, Mariota could be worth a stash. Mariota is available in 71% of leagues.

P.J. Walker (CAR) FAAB: 1%

Now we have gotten to the super deep league part of the article. Bye weeks are tough, and you could do worse than P.J. Walker vs. Atlanta. Atlanta surrendered more than half a thousand total yards and four total TDs to Joe Burrow last week, and now that Carolina has rediscovered DJ Moore, perhaps Walker could make some noise. Atlanta is allowing the third-most points to opposing QBs this year, and last week Walker finished as a top 12 QB vs. what was rumored to be a tough Tampa Bay defense. He's available in 98% of leagues.



Davis Mills (HOU) FAAB: Zero bid

If you're streaming, the matchup for Mills is good vs. a Tennessee team that has allowed an average of 294 passing yards and two touchdowns per game to opposing QBs. Mills finished as the QB6 vs. the Raiders this week, so the potential for a top-ten finish is there again for this division rivalry. He's available in 93% of leagues.



Others: Justin Fields (CHI), Jimmy Garoppolo (SF), Taylor Heinecke (WSH)

RUNNING BACKS WAIVER WIRE

Gus Edwards (BAL) FAAB: up to 9%

After it was announced that JK Dobbins was going to the IR for a knee procedure, Gus Edwards was activated off the PUP list at the last moments, leaving those of us streaming Kenyan Drake-like sitting ducks. There was no issue with Gus reclaiming the goal-line role after a year and a half without playing football, as he scored twice vs. the Browns. Drake and Hill rotated in and also received significant snaps, so this is a committee, but Edwards is likely the most valuable, as he will surely continue to have his nose for the end zone. You can get Edwards in 57% of leagues.



D’Onta Foreman (CAR) FAAB: Up to 9%

Last week we told you to play chess, not checkers, and get ahead of the CMC trade. If you did, congrats because though Chuba Hubbard played 22 snaps compared to Foreman's 13 on Sunday, Hubbard also left at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Foreman was excellent, and though he didn't get the TD, he had more rushing attempts (15) and logged 118 ground yards and 27 receiving yards for a total of 16.5 PPR points. Not bad for a waiver wire grab. Foreman is still available in 51% of leagues.



Chuba Hubbard (CAR) FAAB: up to 7%

Hubbard officially started on Sunday as the Panthers used a two-person rotation to dominate what was supposed to be a tough Bucs run defense. Hubbard logged 63 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts and finished with 15.3 PPR points. That's certainly worth a waiver claim. Hubbard is 65% available.



Michael Carter (NYJ) FAAB: up to 6%

With news that Breece Hall is likely out for the season with an ACL injury, and even with the trade for James Robinson, Michael Carter comes back into the conversation in a Jets offense that has transitioned to be more run-heavy and less pass-happy since the return of Zach Wilson. Should that trend continue, Carter could be an option for at least the next few weeks as Robinson works into the offense, and the Jets have a relatively easy schedule from here on out. Ty Johnson also rotated after Hall left the game, but Carter is the running back to target if he was dropped in your league. Unless, of course, James Robinson was dropped, too. Carter is only available in 35% of leagues.



Isiah Pacheco (KC) FAAB up to 6%

Pacheco officially got the start on Sunday and rushed the ball eight times for 43 yards vs. a tough SF run defense on Sunday. That led all KC running backs, even though it didn't log a big day for fantasy managers. If he continues to lead the backfield in games ahead, you'll want to have him on your team as the Chiefs continue to be an offensive juggernaut. Pacheco is available in 50% of leagues.



Others: Latavius Murray (DEN), Rachaad White (TB), Darrell Henderson (LAR), Justice Hill (BAL), Tyler Allgeier (ATL)

WIDE RECEIVERS WAIVER WIRE

Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG) FAAB up to 13%

Robinson made this article last week, but since we are featuring Daniel Jones as our QB start of the week, we have to mention Robinson again. The talented rookie is set up to take over the #1 role in New York after leading the team in targets (eight) and receptions (six) while paying 70% of the snaps. He has had 11+ PPR points in each game back from injury. He’s available in 70% of leagues.



Isaiah McKenzie (BUF) FAAB 4%

McKenzie is the perfect example of someone who may have dropped due to last week's byes. McKenzie has the same amount of targets (26) and only one fewer TD than Gabe Davis, with each player participating in five games this year. I'm not saying McKenzie is Gabe Davis; Davis has more than double his receiving yards. Still, McKenzie is an excellent streamer for bye weeks in a position to have an even more significant role should anyone get injured in arguably the top offense in the NFL. McKenzie is 60% available.

Parris Campbell (IND) FAAB: 3%

After starting the season slowly, Campbell has been featured in each of the last two games, playing an average of 99% of the snaps and being targeted an average of 11.5 times per game. The slot receiver finished with 23.7 PPR points vs. Tennessee on Sunday after putting up an 18.7-point effort the previous week vs. Jacksonville. Matt Ryan and the Colts have the second most passing attempts on the season (297) behind only Justin Herbert and the Chargers (308). Will it be the same with Sam Ehlinger? That remains to be seen, but there could be plenty of targets for Parris Campbell as long as he can stay healthy. Cross your fingers, and put in a bid for this player that's available in 97% of leagues.



Nico Collins (HOU) FAAB 2%

Rumors have been flying that teams have come knocking for Brandin Cooks. Collins already has the most receiving yards of all Houston players this year (308), but he’s second on the team in targets. Should Brandin Cooks exit, that’s eight more targets per game up for grabs. Now is the time to place a bid- especially if a trade goes down before this weekend and the matchup with the Titans. Collins is 80% available.



Others: Tyler Boyd (CIN), DeVante Parker (NE), Zay Jones (JAC), Van Jefferson (LAR), Treylon Burks (TEN), KJ Hamler (DEN), Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE), DeAndre Carter (LAC)

TIGHT ENDS WAIVER WIRE

Evan Engram (JAC) FAAB: 3%

Engram continues to have a high floor each week as he sees an average of 5.5 targets per game and runs a route 58% of the time, compared to blocking only 7.7% of the time. He's yet to score a TD this year, but ultimately that should change. Engram is available in 60% of leagues.



Greg Dulcich (DEN) FAAB 3%

Dulcich was targeted nine times in Sunday’s loss. He caught six of them for 51 yards for a solid follow-up to his debut performance in Week 6 when he caught two of three targets for 41 yards and a score. The Broncos will likely continue playing from behind, and we should expect either Brett Rypien or Russell Wilson to continue to lean on the TE. Dulcich is 90% available.



Juwan Johnson (NO) FAAB: 3%

Johnson is the pass-catching TE in New Orleans, despite Taysom Hill making these waiver wire lists in the past. Johnson had a great game on Thursday night, catching all five of his targets and scoring two TDs vs. the Cardinals. Johnson has run 182 routes this year (fourth-most among tight ends), and he’s only blocking 8% of the time. He’s seen 31 targets this season, and should the Saints’ receiving corps remain beat up, Johnson could get even more attention. Johnson is available in 97% of leagues.



Others: Hayden Hurst (CIN), Cade Otten (TB)

More fantasy & NFL coverage: