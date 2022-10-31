Fantasy Football Week 9: Early Waiver Wire and Free Agent Pickups

With six teams on a bye in Week 9, fantasy football players need to start their research on the players to pickup off the waiver wire.

In Week 9, there are six teams (Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers) on a bye, but none of these offenses have a top-tier quarterback through nine weeks. Running back is a much different story as fantasy managers will be hard-pressed to find viable replacements for Nick Chubb Saquon Barkley, and Nick Chubb. Others will be disappointed that Tony Pollard loses another full ride at running back in Dallas, as the extra time off gives Ezekiel Elliott more time to get healthy. The bye week also helps Deebo Samuel recover from the hamstring injury that kept him out of action in Week 8.

Top players wide receivers and tight ends on bye in Week 9:

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Brandon Aiyuk, Diontae Johnson, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy

Tight End: George Kittle, Greg Dulcich, Dalton Schultz, Pat Freiermuth

Here’s a look at some early waiver options for Week 9:

Quarterback

Justin Fields-Bears

After a couple of disappointing outings to start the year, Fields has certainly elevated his fantasy production the last three weeks. Thanks in large part to his rushing (three straight weeks with over 60 yards and two rushing TDs) Fields has put together three consecutive outings with over 23 fantasy points, which ranks in the Top 5 at the position. He only has just one game all year with more than 200 passing yards but he’s thrown at least one score in each of his last four games. The Bears quarterback has a fantastic upcoming schedule with the Dolphins, Lions, and Falcons the next three weeks. He’s currently available in more than 60% of leagues.

Running Backs

D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

This past week, the rumors regarding Kareem Hunt getting traded ran rampant. The price to trade for Hunt sounds like a fourth-round draft pick. If the Browns talented rusher is moved from Cleveland, Johnson bumps to RB2 status for the Browns with a chance at about 10 touches a game. If Nick Chubb suffered an injury, Johnson’s opportunity would be much higher.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

The green-light to go get Williams is getting closer. The Rams opened his 21-day window to return to game action last Wednesday. Cam Akers won’t be on the roster after the trade deadline, pointing to Williams earning RB2 snaps once he is activated. He projects to bring change of pace value, along with pass-catching upside. He is already rostered in the high-stakes market as they wait for him to pay off. Based on the play of Darrell Henderson in Week 8 (3/10 with one catch for seven yards), the Rams may have Williams in their starting lineup as early as next week.

Wide Receivers

Terrace Marshall, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers upgraded Marshall to their WR2 after trading Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals. In Week 8, he had a career-high nine targets, leading to four catches for 87 yards against the Falcons. His game should be built on big plays early in his career while offering the size (6’2” and 200 lbs.) to be a factor at the goal line. His ceiling is limited due to the quarterback play in Carolina.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Over the past four games (5/71, 4/50, 4/74, and 6/71), Peoples-Jones offered starting fantasy value in PPR formats while averaging only 6.75 targets. He is on a bye next week, so I don’t expect him to get much attention in short roster formats.

The full waiver wire report is published on Tuesday.

