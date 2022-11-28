We're getting down to the nitty gritty of the fantasy football season and the IDP landscape is well laid out for us. Meaning, we know who's getting the snaps so all there's left to decipher are injuries and trying to play the matchups when necessary. Notice I said "when necessary.” Nine times out of 10, you shouldn't be playing the matchups. You play your best players? Who are your best players? The guys scoring the points. That's it. Don't get cute. IDP is far more volatile than the offensive side of the ball. You could have the LB1 going up against the most run-heavy team so you think that offense will control the ball and run a ton of plays, which creates lots tackle-scoring opportunities. But it doesn't always go that way even if a matchup seems obvious. Stick with the guys averaging the most points. You are not a soothsayer and neither am I. There are no bonus points for starting a lesser player. Sure, there are some caveats, like maybe he's averaging many fewer points over the last month than another player who's averaging more as of late. But generally, stick with the studs!



I've said this before, I'm legit repeating myself from last week, but it bears repeating given the volume of questions I get asked. The wide variety of IDP leagues makes it difficult to pinpoint roster percentages, so not every recommendation may be a good fit for your league. Generally, if you play in a shallow format with a total of 24 or fewer IDP starters across the league (two per team), these recommendations are at least a layer too deep for you. I'm not going to say it doesn't matter what's in this article, but if you're playing in that more shallow IDP format, you can just head over to FantasyPros consensus IDP rankings and that should be plenty. That's all you need. Their rankings are more geared toward a tackle-heavy scoring system. For specifics, it's always best to consume a lot of IDP content to get a feel for the landscape from multiple points of view.

Finally, I'd like to recommend avoiding DT and CB players unless your league specifically requires them as starters. Generally, defensive ends are more productive than defensive tackles. Generally, safeties are more productive than cornerbacks. There are exceptions but they are very limited in number. There's maybe a half dozen DTs I would consider to be among the top 50 defensive linemen. There's maybe 10 CBs I would consider to be among the top 50 defensive backs.



If you have any IDP waiver or lineup questions, I'm happy to help and you can contact me on Twitter @mattkdelima. Before I offer the latest IDP information, please go back and check the names on the Week 11 IDP waiver wire list.



Note: For each player, I provide a rest of season (ROS) ranking and their percentage of defensive snaps played in their most recent game. For example, Derwin James would be a DB1+, meaning a defensive back ranked 1-12 (DB1) and the plus sign meaning on the high-end (1-4). DL3- would be a defensive lineman ranked 25-36 (DL3) and the minus means on the low-end, specifically 33-36. Recommendation thresholds based on MFL data: DL (less than or equal to 8% rostered), LB (less than or equal to 11% rostered), DB (less than or equal to 8% rostered).

Notable IDP injuries

• Eagles CB1+/DB1 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (ribs)

• Cowboys DB2 Jayron Kearse (shoulder)

• Bears DB2 Eddie Jackson (foot)

• Cardinals CB2 Antonio Hamilton (ankle)

• Bills LB6- Von Miller (knee, IR possible)



More IDP Injuries: Falcons LB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm), Bears DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), Broncos LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), Broncos CB Darius Phillips (concussion), Packers DB Darnell Savage (foot), Raiders CB Anthony Averett (toe), Raiders DT Andrew Billings (leg), Saints DB P.J. Williams (knee), Jets LB Chazz Surratt (hamstring), Lions LB Julian Okwara (elbow),, Giants CB Cor'Dale Flott (concussion)

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups

Defensive Linemen

DE Jaelen Phillips, Miami Dolphins

The 2021 first-rounder is still more miss than hit but you have to remain optimistic after his Week 12 game against the Texans. He contributed six solos, one assist, a TFL and sack. He's quietly producing like a low DE2. DL4+/LB7+, 62% Week 12 snaps played



DE Preston Smith, Green Bay Packers

Smith keeps showing up in this list, but once he shows out, he stumbles and his rostership tumbles. He has two sacks in his last two games and I'm hoping he can string together some consistency. DL4/LB7, 74%



DE Tyus Bowser, Baltimore Ravens

My dynasty IDPers know about this one. Bowser has shown us flickers over his six seasons (how time flies) and I keep going back to the well. After missing the first half of the season, Bowser has played in the last three weeks. He tallied two solos, one assist, one TFL, a forced fumble and a sack in Week 12. I'm back on the bandwagon! DL7/LB9-, 60%



DT Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

With a two-sack performance in Week 12, Collins has elevated his play into our fantasy radar. He has seven solos, three assists, three TFLs and 2.5 sacks over his last three games. DT4+/DL12, 55%



More Defensive Linemen (< 8% rostered on MFL)

Defensive ends: Yannick Ngakoue (IND), Josh Sweat (PHI), Andrew Van Ginkel (MIA), Bryce Huff (NYJ), Carl Granderson (NO), DeShawn Williams (DEN), Eyioma Uwazurike (DEN)



Defensive tackles: Zach Sieler (MIA), Ed Oliver (BUF), Andrew Billings (LV), DaQuan Jones (BUF)



Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Linebackers

Jack Sanborn, Chicago Bears

Roquan, Schmoquan! O.K., maybe not quite but Sanborn has filled in more than admirably. Since making his Week 9 starter debut following the Bears’ trade of Roquan Smith, Sanborn is likely the top scoring linebacker in your league. In Week 12, he was at it again with 10 solos, five assists and a TFL. Must-add. LB1-, 100% Week 12 snaps played



Kaden Elliss, New Orleans Saints

Not to be outdone in the shiny new toy department, Elliss delivered 12 solos and two assists in Week 12. This gives him 21 solos, 12 assists, 2.5 sacks, a TFL, a PD and a FF over his last three contests. Must-add. LB2-, 100%



Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki has been on a steady decline since a breakout Week 10 game and Deion Jones isn't a factor. That leaves the JOKer, and it should be his LB corps to lead. Over his last two contests, he has 14 solos, six assists and two TFLs. LB3-, 96%



Elandon Roberts, Miami Dolphins

I've been reluctant to buy-in on Roberts as his playing time is consistently underwhelming. But I have to relent as he had his best game of the year in Week 12. He had eight solos, one assist, one TFL and a sack against the Texans. I believe he has a flex upside at best but I'm happy to be proven wrong. LB8, 49%



More Linebackers (< 11% rostered on MFL)

Alex Anzalone (DET), Quay Walker (GB), Christian Kirksey (HOU), Denzel Perryman (LV), Dre Greenlaw (SF), Alex Singleton (DEN), Jerome Baker (MIA), Jamin Davis (WAS) Ja'Whaun Bentley (NE), Ernest Jones (LAR), Krys Barnes (GB), Willie Gay (KC), Jaylon Smith (NYG), A.J. Klein (BUF)

Defensive Backs

S Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

It's been a renaissance year for Amos, who's been a good IDP player for years, but just might be great in 2022. With five solos and four assists in Week 12, Amos has sneaked up into top-24 safety territory. DB3, 100% Week 12 snaps played



S Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans

Hooker can't seem to stay healthy and neither can the rest of the Titans secondary. It's been an up-and-down season. When healthy, Hooker can be a DB3 or flex play, that just hasn't been the case for most of his career. He had six solos and two assists in Week 12 against the Bengals. DB6+, 100%

S Darrick Forrest, Washington Commanders

The Commanders have been dealing with a multitude of injuries to their secondary so they've opted to use three safeties; running with Forrest, Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain. Forrest supplied eight solos and three assists against the Falcons in Week 12. DB3-, 100%



CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

In his last two games, CTB has 16 solos, four assists and a forced fumble. The rookie out of Nebraska has taken over for Chidobe Awuzie, who was placed on IR. Teams are picking on Taylor-Britt and we're happy to oblige him the points. CB4+/DB10, 91%

More Defensive Backs (< 7% rostered on MFL)

Safeties: Kerby Joseph (DET), Quandre Diggs (SEA), Nick Scott (LAR), Taylor Rapp (LAR), Jonathan Ford (GB), Jason Pinnock (NYG), Will Harris (DET), Rodney McLeod (IND), Duron Harmon (LV)



Cornerbacks: Antonio Hamilson (ARI), Dane Jackson (BUF), Jonathan Jones (NE), Levi Wallace (PIT), Troy Hill (LAR)

