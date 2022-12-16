Fantasy Football League Winners: Trevor Lawrence, Isiah Pacheco

The fantasy football playoffs are here! If you've reached this point, give yourself a pat on the back (I'll give you a minute, go ahead) … okay, now, it's time to get back to work! Part of that work is knowing which players you didn't draft as fantasy starters are now in a position to lead you to the promised land and should be in your lineups, even ahead of some "big names" who aren't producing big numbers lately.



With that said, here’s a list of 10 players, some of whom weren’t even on the fantasy radar a month ago, who have been highly productive in recent weeks and should be considered viable fantasy starters. Let’s go get that league title … together!

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars: Lawrence has been on fire, scoring 20-plus points in three of his last four games. During that time, the lone quarterback who has put up more fantasy points is Jalen Hurts. Lawrence’s postseason schedule isn’t great on paper, as he’ll face the Cowboys, Jets and Texans, but he’s a viable starter.



Jared Goff, QB, Lions: Goff has helped many fantasy fans make it to the playoffs, scoring a combined 65.3 points in his last three games. Since Week 12, he's put up the fifth-most points among quarterbacks, behind only Hurts, Lawrence, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. Remember, though, that he's only trustworthy at Ford Field.

Zonovan Knight, RB, Jets: A month ago, Knight wasn't even on the fantasy radar. But he sure has made an immediate impact since being moved into a bigger role for the Jets. He's averaged 15.3 fantasy points since Week 12, and his 35.2% touch share is tops among Jets runners in that time. He's gone from a no-one to a viable flex.



Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs: The Chiefs appear to have found their top runner, as Pacheco has seen a 36.9% touch share in his last three games. During that time, he averaged 14.7 fantasy points per game. With plus matchups against the Texans and Seahawks in the fantasy playoffs, Pacheco will be a low No. 2 running back.

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers: White has emerged as the starting running back in Tampa Bay, as he’s seen a near 35% touch share over his last three games. The rookie also scored an average of 15.8 points in that time while still in a timeshare with Leonard Fournette. He'll be a viable flex starter in the postseason.



Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets: Wilson has quickly emerged as a superstar, averaging 21.5 fantasy points in his last three games. He was ninth in points at the wide receiver position during that time. The rookie has also averaged an impressive 10 targets per contest, and a positive schedule in the postseason could make him a real hero.

Christian Watson, WR, Packers: Watson has gone from waiver wire fodder to a strong flex starter, scoring at least one touchdown in his last four games. Since Week 12, he's fourth in fantasy points per game among wideouts who have been in at least two contests. He needs to be active in most leagues at this point.



Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Browns: Peoples-Jones isn’t putting up massive totals, but he has scored 12-plus points in all but one of his last six games. Since Week 12, DPJ has averaged more points than Deebo Samuel, Michael Pittman Jr., D.J. Moore and teammate Amari Cooper. He’s a viable flex option in the playoffs.

David Njoku, TE, Browns: Njoku has been hot since his return from a knee injury, averaging more than 16 fantasy points in his last two games. That ranks second among tight ends since Week 12, and he’s averaging eight targets per game in that time. Njoku will be a surefire No. 1 tight end throughout the fantasy postseason.



Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars: Engram went off last week, scoring a career-high 39.2 fantasy points against the Titans. That does skew things, but he's been the high scorer at his position since Week 12. The tight end spot is wicked thin, too, so he's gone from a bench warmer to a top-10 player heading into the fantasy football postseason.

