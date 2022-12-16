The fantasy football playoffs are here! If you’ve reached this point, give yourself a pat on the back (I’ll give you a minute, go ahead) … O.K., now, it’s time to get back to work! Part of that work is knowing which players who you drafted as starters just aren’t worth trusting on a regular basis. Just because a player has a “big name” doesn’t mean you can’t bench him if he’s not producing at a high enough level.

With that said, here’s a list of 10 players, some of whom were top-30 overall picks in fantasy drafts, who have been highly disappointing in the last month and shouldn’t be considered “must start” players. Let’s go get that league title … together!

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins: Tua was on fire earlier in the season, but his totals have dropped lately. Over the last four weeks, he’s averaging 14.1 fantasy points. That’s barely in the top 20 among quarterbacks with at least two starts. Tagovailoa also has tough matchups in the postseason, starting this weekend in Buffalo.

Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers: Brady might be the greatest quarterback of all time, but he’s tough to trust in fantasy land. He’s averaging fewer than 16 points per game overall, and last week’s stinker in San Francisco cost many folks a playoff berth. Two of his three playoff games against the Bengals and Panthers are tough, too.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: Kamara is no longer an elite player, scoring fewer than 9.3 fantasy points in four of his last five games. He’s scored single digits six times this season, and 55 running backs have scored more points than him since Week 12. Fifty-five! If you have backfield depth, Kamara is absolutely not a must start player.

D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions: Swift was a top-30 pick in all fantasy drafts, but he has not met expectations. He’s seen a meager 19.5% touch share this season, and the talented back has been held to 12 or fewer points in five of his last six games. The Lions also have a tough matchup in New York against the Jets next on the slate.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons: Patterson has gone from a fantasy hero to a real zero lately, averaging a mere 8.1 points in his last two games. Since Week 12, 47 backs have scored more fantasy points as Patterson loses more work in Atlanta’s backfield to Tyler Allgeier. Tough matchups in New Orleans and Baltimore await.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins: Waddle has been a set-it-and-forget-it player for most of the season, but his numbers have tanked. He’s scored a combined seven points in his last two games, and 64 receivers have more points since Week 12. With matchups in Buffalo, Green Bay and New England next, Waddle is a risk.

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers: What has happened in Tampa Bay? Not only is Brady struggling, but Evans has also been bad. He’s failed to score more than 9.9 fantasy points in four of his last five games, and 44 receivers have posted more points since Week 12. He’ll be a risk against the Bengals and Panthers coming up next.

Gabe Davis, WR, Bills: A popular breakout candidate this season, Davis has been inconsistent in the stat sheets. He’s scored 16-plus points just four times, and a total of 48 receivers have been more productive in the last three games. While Davis can have a high ceiling, his floor is dangerously low. That’s a scary trend in the playoffs.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens: Andrews is tough to sit, but he’s no longer a must-start player. He’s scored single digits in four of his last six games, including a combined 13.1 points in his last two contests. With the Ravens quarterbacks banged up, Andrews has become tough to trust despite positive postseason matchups.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers: Kittle has had two strong games all season, and he’s been a dud more often than not. In fact, he’s scored 6.8 or fewer points in three of his last four games. Since Week 12, Josh Oliver, Jordan Akins and Jelani Woods have all scored more points. Simply put, Kittle isn’t a set it and forget it player.

