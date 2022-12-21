Skip to main content
Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Fantasy Football Week 16 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Don’t be surprised if Daniel Jones has a big day in Minnesota.

Multiple quarterbacks are returning this week from concussion issues, while the most significant blow for fantasy teams was the injury to Jalen Hurts. Here’s a look at the quarterbacks with injury news in Week 16:

Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals
A concussion cost Colt McCoy almost 50% of the Cardinals’ snaps last week. I have him listed as starting while waiting for a better update on his status.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
I don’t see Jackson practicing this week, and there isn’t any motivation for him to take another snap for Baltimore after they failed to re-sign him before the season. The Ravens still have leverage, as they could franchise him for 2023 for a price tag of over $45 million.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
I expect Wilson to return in Week 16 after missing last week with a concussion. The 2022 season will go down as the worst of his career.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles already ruled out Hurts for his matchup vs. the Cowboys. Their eye remains on the postseason while holding a two-game lead over the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC. Gardner Minshew will start this week, but Philadelphia’s run game takes a hit with him behind center.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh expects Pickett to start this week after returning to practice on Tuesday. 

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 16 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: Dec. 21, 2022

WEEK 16 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

