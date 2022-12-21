Despite some wideouts returning this week, there isn’t one option offering impact value. The most significant loss for fantasy teams over the past week was Tyler Lockett, while the injury to Chris Olave hurts some teams if he doesn’t play.



Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Denver hopes to have Sutton back in the starting lineup after missing a pair of games with a hamstring issue. So I bumped him to starting status in the first edition of the projections.



Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

The Texans played the past two games without their top two wideouts. Cooks turned in a limited practice on Tuesday, giving him a chance to play this week. I don’t see him finding his previous stride in Week 16 after struggling in most games this year.



Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

A hamstring injury knocked Olave out of last week’s game vs. the Falcons. As a result, I have listed him as out until New Orleans provides a better outlook on his status.



Corey Davis, New York Jets

The last two months have been challenging for Davis due to multiple injuries. He turned in a full practice on Tuesday, pointing to him returning to action vs. the Jaguars.



Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

The Titans will have Burks back in the starting lineup after missing time with a concussion. Tennessee expects to run the ball a ton vs. Houston, creating short passing chances for the Titans’ wide receivers.



DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE



WEEK 16 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS



Updated: December 21, 2022

WEEK 16 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS