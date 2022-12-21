Tight end injuries remain minor heading into Week 16. Noah Fant is dinged up and didn't practice on Tuesday. The only upgrade comes from the likely return of Dallas Goedert. One-week, one-off performances continue to disrupt the position's hierarchy as Juwan Johnson, C.J. Uzomah, Brock Wright and Mitchell Wilcox were all top-10 tight ends in Week 15.



Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles expected Goedert to return last week, but they decided to hold him back another game. Philadelphia activated him off the injured list on Tuesday, putting him on track to start on Sunday.



DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE



WEEK 16 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS



Updated: December 21, 2022

WEEK 16 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS