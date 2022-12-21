Most of the injury news to running backs was minor this week. Nick Chubb and Kenneth Walker III are the most crucial fantasy players with concerns this week.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

The Browns had Chubb on the field for a season-high 70% of their snaps in Week 15, but he came out of the game with a foot issue. I have him starting this week while waiting for an update.

Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Wilson should play this week after sitting out Week 15 with a hip issue. However, even with a return to action, he projects to be the second fiddle behind Raheem Mostert.

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Despite missing practice early in the week with an ankle issue, the Seahawks expect Walker to play in Week 16. His opportunity hinges on his ability to play through the injury.

Updated: Dec. 21, 2022

WEEK 16 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS