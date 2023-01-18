Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers Says He Can Win MVP Again in ‘Right Situation’
The Cowboys dominated against Tampa Bay, but the 49ers present a much greater challenge.

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL postseason is here, and it comes with a few surprises in my player rankings. Dak Prescott, who accounted for five touchdowns and 36.6 fantasy points last week in Tampa, is dead last among quarterbacks. That’s due to a brutal road matchup against the Niners, who allowed the fifth-fewest points to the position.

Speaking of the Cowboys, it’ll be tough to trust Ezekiel Elliott in postseason leagues against a San Francisco defense that’s allowed the fewest points to running backs. I’d be avoiding Zeke at all costs. The slate also features some of the elite fantasy wide receivers in the league, led by Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb.

So without further ado, here are my Divisional Playoff Rankings (check back daily for updates).

