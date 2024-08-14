50 Best Fantasy Football League Names for 2024
You've probably spent plenty of time thinking about your fantasy football team name, but if you are a commissioner setting up a new league, have you also considered the perfect fantasy league name?
Having an excellent league name builds anticipation and camaraderie. Plus, it can be engraved on your fantasy football league trophy!
Whether you opt for intimidating (Fantasy Fight Club), funny (Sacks in the City), pop culture (The Asylum I Grew Up In), or classic (Turf Wars), you can't go wrong unless you don't name it at all.
Who wants to log into "Office League" if you can choose "Dunder Mifflin Water Cooler" instead?
Whatever you do, have some fun and make it personalized! Here are a few ideas to get you started.
Best 2024 Fantasy Football League Names
- Hangin' with Mahomeys
- Tortured Coaches Department (don't forget to pick your best Taylor Swift fantasy football team name if you use this one)
- Any Given Sunday
- Victorious Secret
- 12 Angry Men
- Gridiron Gods/Goddesses
- No Guts, No Glory
- Justice League
- Monday Morning Quarterbacks
- A League Of Our Own
- Moneyball
- Field Goals
- The Asylum I Grew Up In
- Road to Lombardi
- No Punt Intended
- Appetites for Destruction
- Field Generals
- Weekend Warriors
- FAABulous Fantasy Football
- Puttin on the Blitz
- Second Place is the First Loser
- Dunder Mifflin Water Cooler
- The Longest Yard
- A Game of Inches
- Sacks in the City
- Blood, Sweat, and Beers
- Fantasy Fight Club
- League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Fantasy Football Anonymous
- Boss Babes
- The Brady Bunch
- Fantasy Games People Play
- Sunday Night's Alright For Fighting
- Go Big or Go Home
- Fake It Till You Make It
- Turf Wars
- A Dime for A Dozen
- Front Office Fantasy
- Field General Managers
- Band of Brothers
- Get Off My Lawn
- Points Per Perception
- Fair Trade League
- Rebels Without A Cause
- Battle Royale
- Hall of Blamers
- Basement League
- Garbage Time League
- League of Ordinary Gentlemen
- Punts and Pints
For the rest of your fantasy football advice needs this offseason, be sure to check out our complete Fantasy Football Draft Kit.