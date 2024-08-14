SI

50 Best Fantasy Football League Names for 2024

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and coach Bart Starr (15) answers questions from participants in the Green Bay Packers Fantasy Football Camp on June 7, 1998, at the Midway Hotel in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Gpg Packers Archive Series 11072022 0044
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and coach Bart Starr (15) answers questions from participants in the Green Bay Packers Fantasy Football Camp on June 7, 1998, at the Midway Hotel in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Gpg Packers Archive Series 11072022 0044 / Green Bay Press-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

You've probably spent plenty of time thinking about your fantasy football team name, but if you are a commissioner setting up a new league, have you also considered the perfect fantasy league name? 

Having an excellent league name builds anticipation and camaraderie. Plus, it can be engraved on your fantasy football league trophy!  

Whether you opt for intimidating (Fantasy Fight Club), funny (Sacks in the City), pop culture (The Asylum I Grew Up In), or classic (Turf Wars), you can't go wrong unless you don't name it at all.  

Who wants to log into "Office League" if you can choose "Dunder Mifflin Water Cooler" instead? 

Whatever you do, have some fun and make it personalized! Here are a few ideas to get you started. 

Best 2024 Fantasy Football League Names

  1. Hangin' with Mahomeys 
  2. Tortured Coaches Department (don't forget to pick your best Taylor Swift fantasy football team name if you use this one)
  3. Any Given Sunday 
  4. Victorious Secret 
  5. 12 Angry Men 
  6. Gridiron Gods/Goddesses 
  7. No Guts, No Glory
  8. Justice League 
  9. Monday Morning Quarterbacks
  10. A League Of Our Own 
  11. Moneyball 
  12. Field Goals
  13. The Asylum I Grew Up In
  14. Road to Lombardi
  15. No Punt Intended
  16. Appetites for Destruction
  17. Field Generals
  18. Weekend Warriors
  19. FAABulous Fantasy Football 
  20. Puttin on the Blitz
  21. Second Place is the First Loser
  22. Dunder Mifflin Water Cooler
  23. The Longest Yard
  24. A Game of Inches 
  25. Sacks in the City 
  26. Blood, Sweat, and Beers
  27. Fantasy Fight Club
  28. League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
  29. Fantasy Football Anonymous
  30. Boss Babes
  31. The Brady Bunch 
  32. Fantasy Games People Play
  33. Sunday Night's Alright For Fighting 
  34. Go Big or Go Home
  35. Fake It Till You Make It
  36. Turf Wars
  37. A Dime for A Dozen
  38. Front Office Fantasy 
  39. Field General Managers
  40. Band of Brothers 
  41. Get Off My Lawn 
  42. Points Per Perception 
  43. Fair Trade League
  44. Rebels Without A Cause 
  45. Battle Royale
  46. Hall of Blamers
  47. Basement League 
  48. Garbage Time League 
  49. League of Ordinary Gentlemen
  50. Punts and Pints 

