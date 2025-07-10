Anthony Richardson, Jaydon Blue Among Fantasy Football Fallers Based on ADP Data
If you’re playing fantasy football, you’ve probably heard of ADP or “average draft position.” For those who don’t know, ADP is exactly what it sounds like … it’s the average draft spot where a player is being picked. Based on this information, we can decipher player values and form a gameplan in terms of when and where we should target them in drafts.
For this exercise, I looked at Underdog Fantasy ADP data to find the players who have seen their draft value rise between the beginning of June until right now. While these ADPs won’t be the same on every platform (you’ll notice big differences in high-stakes leagues), it’s a good way to pick out players whose stock is moving in a downward direction right now.
Fantasy Football ADP Fallers
Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts (ADP – 29.4): It’s amazing how quickly a player’s value can change, right? Richardson was considered a potential fantasy star not too long ago, but now there are reports he’s fallen behind Daniel Jones on the Colts' depth chart. This is a situation to watch, but it’s notable that AR’s stock is falling fast based on ADP data.
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals (ADP – 6.7): This is a nothingburger, as Burrow has dropped just a few spots in the last month, but he still remains the QB5 and at 55.4 overall based on ADP data. Most of the quarterbacks besides Richardson have seen only a minimal move up or down, and I have Burrow locked in at No. 5 at the position based on my new rankings.
Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys (-17): As I mentioned in the ADP risers column, Miles Sanders is one of the top movers among running backs. So, it only makes sense that another back from Dallas is dropping … that back is Blue. Maybe it’s because of reports that he’ll be returning kicks on special teams, but I’d still rather draft Blue ahead of Sanders in 2025.
Devin Neal, RB, Saints (ADP – 14.8): It’s not a shock to see Neal’s ADP drop, as the Saints suddenly have a crowded backfield. Behind starter Alvin Kamara, it appears Kendre Miller will be second on the depth chart with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the newly-signed Cam Akers also in the mix. Neal is now at the point where he’s barely even draftable in redrafts.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars (ADP – 13.7): The third rookie runner on this list, Tuten’s stock has slipped for two reasons. First, reports about Travis Etienne Jr. have been very positive. Second, Tuten has some fumbling issues that need to be worked out. With Tank Bigsby also in the mix, it could be tough for Tuten to make a Year 1 fantasy impact.
Jack Bech, WR, Raiders (ADP – 26.2): Bech’s drop two full rounds might be a surprise, but it coincides with the positive reports about fellow rookie Dont’e Thornton. What’s more, Bech was seeing reps with the Raiders second-team offense in minicamp. I still prefer Bech in my updated rankings, but I’m hoping to hear some positive juice this summer.
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears (ADP – 20): Burden III has dropped out of the top 100 based on Underdog Fantasy’s ADP, falling from 96.0 to 116.0 in the last month. I don’t see the rookie making a major fantasy impact in Year 1 either, as he’s the WR60 on my updated rank list. Based on the new data, Burden III is barely a top-60 wideout in redraft leagues.
Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans (ADP – 20): Noel was a third-round pick in the NFL Draft, but he’s blocked from making an immediate impact. Nico Collins is the clear alpha wideout, and fellow rookie Jayden Higgins is projected to be the WR2 with Christian Kirk in the slot. I do like Noel in the long term, but seasonal-league drafters aren’t feeling him in Year 1.
Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers (ADP – 46.7): This isn’t a surprise, as the trade that sent Smith to the Steelers did damage to his value. In fact, no player experienced a bigger drop in the last month than the veteran tight end. The TE4 from a season ago, Smith is now outside the top 15 based on ADP data. I have him ranked 15th among tight ends at this point.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers (ADP – 29.1): While Smith is the biggest dropper in terms of ADP data at Underdog Fantasy, Freiermuth is second among tight ends and third among all players. A top-10 tight end a season ago, he’s now in a shared situation with Smith in terms of snaps and targets in the Steelers passing game. I’ve moved him out of my top 20.