SI

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Travis Kelce Falls Out Of The Top Five

Michael Fabiano

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce comes in at No. 6 in Michael Fabiano's new 2025 fantasy tight ends rankings.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce comes in at No. 6 in Michael Fabiano's new 2025 fantasy tight ends rankings. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The summer months have arrived, meaning NFL teams will soon be entering training camp and we’ll begin the journey to the start of yet another NFL (and fantasy football) campaign.

Tight end has been the least affected of the four major fantasy positions in the 2025 NFL offseason. The biggest moves came via the NFL draft, as Tyler Warren was selected by the Indianapolis Colts and Colston Loveland landed in Chicago. In terms of the veterans, Evan Engram was released by the Jaguars and landed with the Denver Broncos. We also saw Zach Ertz re-sign with the Commanders, and Mike Gesicki re-up with the Bengals. Jonnu Smith was just traded to the Steelers.

Again, it wasn’t a very exciting offseason for the position.

Looking ahead to 2025, many of the names in my top 10 are familiar. Brock Bowers is now the top tight end after his amazing rookie season, and Trey McBride comes in at No. 2. The previous top tight end, Sam LaPorta, comes in at No. 3, one spot ahead of George Kittle. Travis Kelce, who finished fifth in points at tight end last season, comes in at No. 6.

One of last season’s biggest breakout players, Jonnu Smith, comes in at No. 15 after the trade. Engram, now in head coach Sean Payton’s offense, is my ninth tight end. Speaking of Engram, his release in Jacksonville opens a chance for Brenton Strange to take over as the starter in 2025. As a result, he’ll be a popular fantasy sleeper at the position for next season.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy tight end rank list.

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

1

Brock Bowers

LV

8

2

Trey McBride

ARI

8

3

George Kittle

SF

14

4

Sam LaPorta

DET

8

5

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

6

6

Travis Kelce

KC

10

7

David Njoku

CLE

9

8

Mark Andrews

BAL

7

9

Evan Engram

DEN

12

10

Jake Ferguson

DAL

10

11

Tucker Kraft

GB

5

12

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

7

13

Tyler Warren

IND

11

14

Dallas Goedert

PHI

9

15

Jonnu Smith

PIT

5

16

Colston Loveland

CHI

5

17

Zach Ertz

WAS

12

18

Hunter Henry

NE

14

19

Darren Waller

MIA

12

20

Brenton Strange

JAC

8

21

Kyle Pitts

ATL

5

22

Mike Gesicki

CIN

10

23

Cade Otton

TB

9

24

Dalton Schultz

HOU

6

25

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

5

26

Isaiah Likely

BAL

7

27

Mason Taylor

NYJ

9

28

Theo Johnson

NYG

14

29

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

10

30

Juwan Johnson

NO

11

31

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

14

32

Noah Fant

SEA

8

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.