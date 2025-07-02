2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Travis Kelce Falls Out Of The Top Five
The summer months have arrived, meaning NFL teams will soon be entering training camp and we’ll begin the journey to the start of yet another NFL (and fantasy football) campaign.
Tight end has been the least affected of the four major fantasy positions in the 2025 NFL offseason. The biggest moves came via the NFL draft, as Tyler Warren was selected by the Indianapolis Colts and Colston Loveland landed in Chicago. In terms of the veterans, Evan Engram was released by the Jaguars and landed with the Denver Broncos. We also saw Zach Ertz re-sign with the Commanders, and Mike Gesicki re-up with the Bengals. Jonnu Smith was just traded to the Steelers.
Again, it wasn’t a very exciting offseason for the position.
Looking ahead to 2025, many of the names in my top 10 are familiar. Brock Bowers is now the top tight end after his amazing rookie season, and Trey McBride comes in at No. 2. The previous top tight end, Sam LaPorta, comes in at No. 3, one spot ahead of George Kittle. Travis Kelce, who finished fifth in points at tight end last season, comes in at No. 6.
One of last season’s biggest breakout players, Jonnu Smith, comes in at No. 15 after the trade. Engram, now in head coach Sean Payton’s offense, is my ninth tight end. Speaking of Engram, his release in Jacksonville opens a chance for Brenton Strange to take over as the starter in 2025. As a result, he’ll be a popular fantasy sleeper at the position for next season.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy tight end rank list.
2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
1
Brock Bowers
LV
8
2
Trey McBride
ARI
8
3
George Kittle
SF
14
4
Sam LaPorta
DET
8
5
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
6
6
Travis Kelce
KC
10
7
David Njoku
CLE
9
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
7
9
Evan Engram
DEN
12
10
Jake Ferguson
DAL
10
11
Tucker Kraft
GB
5
12
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
7
13
Tyler Warren
IND
11
14
Dallas Goedert
PHI
9
15
Jonnu Smith
PIT
5
16
Colston Loveland
CHI
5
17
Zach Ertz
WAS
12
18
Hunter Henry
NE
14
19
Darren Waller
MIA
12
20
Brenton Strange
JAC
8
21
Kyle Pitts
ATL
5
22
Mike Gesicki
CIN
10
23
Cade Otton
TB
9
24
Dalton Schultz
HOU
6
25
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
5
26
Isaiah Likely
BAL
7
27
Mason Taylor
NYJ
9
28
Theo Johnson
NYG
14
29
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
10
30
Juwan Johnson
NO
11
31
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
14
32
Noah Fant
SEA
8