Five-Time High-Stakes Titleist Shares Top Fantasy Football Sleeper, Bust & Breakout

2020 PRESEASON PRO

Michael Fabiano: Sleeper | Bust | Breakout | Comeback | Stash & Cash

Corey Parson | Dr. Roto | Ben Heisler | Matt Bayley | Kimra Schleicher | Ian Ritchie | Darren Summer | Shawn Childs | Bill Enright | Scott Atkins | Mark Deming | John Rozek | Chad Schroeder | Frankie Taddeo | Roy Larking

Sleeper: RB Damien Harris, NE

Heading into 2020, the Patriots have the stigma of being one of the worst offenses in the NFL after losing QB Tom Brady. Despite their offseason questions, they remain co-favorites in the AFC East with a proven 20-year history of success.

Last year I viewed Harris as the top running back in the draft, but he finished with only four catches for 12 yards while battling a couple of injuries.

RB Sony Michel lost his college explosiveness in his sophomore season in the NFL. He gained only 3.7 yards per carry with only three of his 247 runs gaining over 20 yards.

Harris showed big-play ability over his last three years at Alabama (6.8 yards per rush) while adding growth in the passing game (22/204) in 2018.

Only a late-round dart or a waiver wire follow, with a good chance to emerge as New England’s top rusher over the second half of the year.

Breakout: WR CeeDee Lamb, DAL

When getting ready for the upcoming football season, there are two levels of research. First, a fantasy owner needs to get in tune with each player's history and market value. The next step is figuring out how each player fits in their offense. When doing this, reflecting on last year's stats is a good starting point.

Lamb won’t be a breakout by name, but he will be by his early draft value (ADP – 91 as the 34th wide receiver drafted). Last year the Cowboys moved to 2nd in the NFL in passing yards. They already have two top wide receivers (Amari Cooper – 79/1189/8 and Michael Gallup – 66/1107/6). Some fantasy owners will struggle to see enough targets for Lamb in his rookie season.

This year Lamb directly replaces WR Randall Cobb (55/828/3 on 83 targets), plus Dallas lost TE Jason Witten (63/529/4 on 83 targets). Dallas should push higher offensively, and Lamb looks to be a lock for 100 targets in his rookie season.

In 2020, Lamb will face single coverage on many plays. He has the talent to win in the deep passing game or the open field with his legs, never mind the built-in upside if one of the top two Cowboys’ WRs had an injury.

READ MORE: Another Breakout of the Year candidate from Shawn Childs

Bust: QB Lamar Jackson, BAL

Jackson was a beast last year, thanks to his ability to run (176/1206/7). He scored 30 fantasy points or more in nine of his 15 starts.

Now, you have to be asking yourself, “How can LAMAR JACKSON be a bust?”

Last year he scored 37.3 percent of his fantasy points in the run game in four-point passing touchdown leagues. Any player carrying the ball is at risk on any play. One bad hit and Jackson could lose all his value.

Here’s the rub: Jackson showed growth as a passer (66.1 percent completion rate and 36 TDs), but he averaged only 26.7 passes resulting in 208 passing yards per game. Typically, this low total in passing yards doesn’t add up to 36 TDs.

I get the attraction to TE Mark Andrews (10 TDs) and WR Marquise Brown (seven TDs), but how do WR Willie Snead, WR Miles Boykin, WR Devin Duvernay, and TE Nick Boyle add up to impact TDs?

His WR corps ranked last in the NFL in 2019 in catches (115), receiving yards (1,419), and targets (178). And it didn’t improve much in the offseason as far as new additions.

Look for regression in his rushing attempts and TDs, and then look back at QB Patrick Mahomes in 2018 (482.45 fantasy points with 5,097 yards and 52 TDs). He missed two games last year while scoring 24 fewer TDs last year. Elite production ebbs and flows and you're going to have to draft Jackson earlier than ever.

Also, defensive coordinators across the league have been working all winter on how to slow down Jackson.

READ MORE: Another bust of the Year candidate from Shawn Childs

Comeback: WR Brandin Cooks, HOU

After four straight seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving, Cooks lost his way in 2019 (42/583/2). His year started with three reasonable games (3/74/1, 8/112, and 6/71) over his first four starts. He left Week 8 early due to a concussion, which led to two missed games. In essence, Cooks offered no playable fantasy value over his final ten games (23/287/1 on 41 targets).

The trade of WR DeAndre Hopkins creates a massive opportunity for one or more wide receivers for Houston. Over the past three seasons, Hopkins caught 315 passes for 4,115 yards and 31 TDs, which was 49.1 percent of the WR catches (641), 49.6 percent of the WR receiving yards (8,299), and 54.4 percent of the WR TDs (57) for the Texans over this span.

If Cook can retain 75 to 80 percent of the WR1 targets for the Texans, he’ll push way back up the wide receiver rankings. Before last year, his catch rate (65.9) graded well while delivering 24 catches over 40 yards. He didn’t miss a game from 2015 to 2018, which led to 29 TDs in 64 games.

I expect him to finish as a top-20 wide receiver in 2020.

Stash: WR Tee Higgins, CIN

The cloudiness at wide receiver for the Bengals will lead to Higgins flying under the radar in his rookie season. WR A.J. Green is a great player when healthy, and he looks good to go this year. WR Tyler Boyd proved to be a valuable possession type player over the last two seasons.

When adding a rookie QB, it is tough to project enough chances for Higgins in 2020. His talent is immense while only needing opportunities to prove his worth.

His early ADP (182) paints him as an upside WR6.

QB Joe Burrow jumps to the NFL with three talented wide receivers and a top ten option at running back. It would be hard to expect regression in the passing game from 2019 for the Bengals. Even in a tough division, Cinci will throw the ball a lot in 2020. Last year they ranked sixth in the NFL in passing attempts (616).

I don’t expect as many throws this year, but the quality of passing plays will improve dramatically by having Green and Higgins on the field.

A fantasy owner could look at Higgins as almost a handcuff to Green, while also having WR2 upside if one of the top two wide receivers for Cinci has an injury.

MORE FROM SI FANTASY