Week 2 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Let's get ready for some football! We provide a ton of content every week and we want to streamline the experience so you can more easily access everything we have to offer.

➕ = SI Fantasy Plus subscription required

🗝️ = SI Fantasy Pro subscription required

What's the difference between Plus & Pro?

SI Fantasy Plus provides season-long fantasy sports coverage.

SI Fantasy Pro provides daily fantasy sports & gambling coverage.

Please note: SI Fantasy Plus subscribers can customize their weekly rankings with their specific league settings & scoring (select Customize More above the rankings list). If you haven't yet joined, subscribe now.

Week 2 Downloadable Projections (coming soon) ➕

Got a Lineup/Trade/Waiver Question?

SI Fantasy Plus subscribers can submit questions to our community forum anytime during the week and last minute on Sundays. Our experts are always available to help you!

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION IN OUR FOOTBALL ROOM!

Michael Fabiano

More Articles

Week 2 DFS Reports by Shawn Childs

Quarterbacks (coming soon) 🗝️

Running Backs (coming soon)🗝️

Wide Receivers (coming soon)🗝️

Tight Ends (coming soon) 🗝️

More Tools

SI Fantasy & SI Gambling Podcast Playlist