SI.com
FANTASY
HomeFootballFootball+BaseballBaseball+Golf
Search

Week 2 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

SIFantasyStaff

Let's get ready for some football! We provide a ton of content every week and we want to streamline the experience so you can more easily access everything we have to offer.

➕ = SI Fantasy Plus subscription required
🗝️ = SI Fantasy Pro subscription required

What's the difference between Plus & Pro?

Week 2 Player Rankings

Please note: SI Fantasy Plus subscribers can customize their weekly rankings with their specific league settings & scoring (select Customize More above the rankings list). If you haven't yet joined, subscribe now.

Week 2 Downloadable Projections (coming soon) ➕

Got a Lineup/Trade/Waiver Question?

SI Fantasy Plus subscribers can submit questions to our community forum anytime during the week and last minute on Sundays. Our experts are always available to help you!

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION IN OUR FOOTBALL ROOM!

Michael Fabiano

More Articles

Week 2 DFS Reports by Shawn Childs

  • Quarterbacks (coming soon) 🗝️
  • Running Backs (coming soon)🗝️
  • Wide Receivers (coming soon)🗝️
  • Tight Ends (coming soon) 🗝️

More Tools

SI Fantasy & SI Gambling Podcast Playlist

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 1 Snaps, Targets & Touches Report: Lucky Logan Thomas

A fantasy recap of the newsworthy and noteworthy snaps & targets totals from Week 1's NFL action.

Matt De Lima

by

DalyDouble

Dynasty Football Rankings by Scott Atkins

Freshly updated 2020 Dynasty football rankings after the NFL Draft! Remember, these are based on perceived trade value, meaning the rankings are primarily based on what it would take to move the player.

Scott Atkins

Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Snell, Brown, Hines Among Surprise Pickups

Which Week 1 surprise performers are worth an add from the waiver wire for Week 2 and beyond? Put your claim in to bolster your roster.

Dr. Roto

by

Chiefspcoggin

Week 2 Fantasy Football Streaming Options

SI Fantasy analyst and FFWC Champion Frankie Taddeo takes an early look at the best streaming options for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

Frankie Taddeo

2020 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections

Senior Fantasy Baseball expert Shawn Childs provides weekly rankings & projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Shawn Childs

Week 1 Fantasy Prescription Notes: Cam Newton Comeback Tour

Senior expert Dr. Roto shares his notes from the first week of NFL action and what he'll be keeping an eye on all year.

Dr. Roto

by

DalyDouble

NEW SI Fantasy Podcast - Top Week One Performances

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/14/week-1-recap-podcast

Ben Heisler

Latest Injury News - Mack, Jarwin Out for Season + Bell May Miss Time

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/09/14/nfl-week-1-injury-roundup

Ben Heisler

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 1 Rankings & Projections

Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Shawn Childs