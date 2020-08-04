SI Fantasy
The 2020 fantasy football season is upon us! That means it’s time to get those fantasy player rankings ready to roll with the anticipation of your upcoming fantasy drafts. That’s where I come in! 

To help you take home that coveted league championship, here are my Top 200 Player and Positional Rankings, based on a PPR scoring system and includes auction values for a $250 salary cap.

In the words of my good pal Bob Harris from my show Fantasy Dirt on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, “don’t draft last year’s best team.” 

So, you’ll see some rankings that might surprise you across all positions. For example, my favorite sleeper, Daniel Jones, comes in at No. 12 among quarterbacks, ahead of former fantasy superstar Aaron Rodgers. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a rookie who has yet to play a single NFL snap, comes in at No. 6 among running backs.

Too high, you might think? Nonsense! Hear me now, believe me later.

At wide receiver, you’ll notice some interesting placements for the likes of Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr., and DeVante Parker. Plus, you'll notice my love for tight ends such as Hunter Henry and Hayden Hurst (the next Austin Hooper?) will be apparent.

So, which other players have moved up and down most prominently for 2020? Find out!

Top 200 PPR Rankings with Auction Values

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Note: This spreadsheet above will vary in appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

by

pete