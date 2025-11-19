Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 12
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 12
1. Seahawks defense at Titans
2. Ravens defense vs. Jets
3. Lions defense vs. Giants
4. Packers defense vs. Vikings
5. Patriots defense at Bengals
6. Bills defense at Texans (Thurs.)
7. Browns defense at Raiders
8. Raiders defense at Browns
9. Falcons defense at Saints
10. Rams defense vs. Buccaneers
Byes: Broncos, Chargers, Commanders, Dolphins
Week 12 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Seahawks defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Seahawks' defense gets the advantage of a plus matchup against Cam Ward and the Titans this week. Tennessee has allowed the most sacks of any team in the league, and their offense has committed 14 giveaways. The Titans are also averaging a league low 14.3 points and 242.5 total net yards per game, so Seattle should produce a strong fantasy stat line.
Start ‘Em
Ravens defense vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens defense has played much better in recent weeks, and a matchup against backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the hapless Jets makes it a nice streaming option for fantasy fans. New York has allowed 36 sacks, which is tied for third most in the league, and their offense has committed 12 giveaways. Look for the Baltimore defense to find success at home.
Packers defense vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings have been a plus matchup for fantasy defenses, allowing 34 sacks and committing 18 giveaways … that’s the second most in the league this season. J.J. McCarthy is playing poorly, and Minnesota’s offense has floundered as a result. Green Bay will want to take out their division rival at Lambeau Field as well, so consider their defense this weekend.
More Starts
- Patriots defense at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Lions defense vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Browns defense at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Colts defense at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Colts defense has held value in fantasy circles this season, but a road matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs makes it a fade this week. Their line has allowed just 20 sacks, and Mahomes and crew have committed just six giveaways on the season (tied for the second-fewest in the league). K.C. badly needs a win too, so I’m keeping Indy sidelined.
Sit ‘Em
Eagles defense at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Eagles defense is a worthwhile pick when the matchup is right, but a tough matchup in Dallas isn’t favorable. Their offense has averaged a league-high 35.3 points per game on its home field, not to mention 414 net offensive yards. DraftKings has this game with a 50.5 total, so Vegas is expecting a high-scoring affair too. I’d keep the Eagles sidelined this week.
Buccaneers defense at Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Buccaneers defense is worth a look when the matchup is right, but that’s not the case this weekend in Hollywood. Their offense has committed just eight giveaways, and Matthew Stafford has been sacked a mere 14 times all season. This NFC contest has all the looks of a potential barnburner as well, so I’d keep the Buccaneers off the fantasy field.
More Sits
- Texans defense vs. Bills (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Vikings defense at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Panthers defense at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 12
1. Brandon Aubrey vs. Eagles
2. Tyler Loop vs. Jets
3. Jake Bates vs. Giants
4. Jason Myers at Titans
5. Cairo Santos vs. Steelers
6. Cam Little at Cardinals
7. Chris Boswell at Bears
8. Chase McLaughlin at Rams
9. Harrison Mevis vs. Buccaneers
10. Any Borregales at Bengals
Byes: Broncos, Chargers, Commanders, Dolphins
Week 12 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Tyler Loop vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Loop has been hot in recent weeks, scoring 12 or more points in three of his last four games. He should remain productive against the Jets, who have been very generous to kickers … especially on the road. In fact, the Broncos are the lone team to allow more points to home kickers. In all, only two booters have failed to score at least eight fantasy points against Gang Green.
Start ‘Em
Cam Little at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Little posted just five points last week, but he had scored 28 combined points in his previous two games. I’d keep him in lineups this week, as he had a plus matchup against the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to road kickers (10.2 PPG), and it's allowed six different booters to beat them for at least 11 points overall in 2025.
Chase McLaughlin at Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): McLaughlin has scored just 13 points in his last two games combined, but I’m keeping him in lineups against the Rams. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points per game to opposing road kickers, which was evident last week in Jason Myers’s big stat line. Overall, five different kickers have beaten them for 10-plus fantasy points this season.
More Starts
- Jason Myers at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cairo Santos vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jake Bates vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Harrison Butker vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Butker has not been a reliable fantasy option this season, scoring just 7.7 points per game. He’s also failed to score more than eight points in each of his last six games, and a matchup against the Colts makes him a fade this week. Their defense has allowed just one kicker to beat them for more than nine points, and it’s held six kickers to six or fewer points, too.
Sit ‘Em
Will Reichard at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Reichard posted just five fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Bears, and he’s become tough to trust with the Vikings recent offensive issues. This week’s matchup against the Packers is tough on paper too, as their defense has allowed just five fantasy points per game to kickers at Lambeau Field. In all, they’ve allowed three kickers to beat them for nine or more points.
Michael Badgely at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Badgley has scored double digits just once in his five games with the Colts, and a matchup against the Chiefs doesn’t bode well for a better stat line in Week 12. In five home goals, their defense has allowed just five field-goal attempts and an average of 5.2 fantasy points to opposing kickers. In all, only two kickers have beaten Kansas City for double-digit points.
More Sits
- Matt Prater at Texans (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Joey Slye vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Younghoe Koo at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)