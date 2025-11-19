Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 12
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings Week 12
1. Christian McCaffrey vs. Panthers (Mon.)
2. Jonathan Taylor at Chiefs
3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Giants
4. Bijan Robinson at Saints
5. Josh Jacobs vs. Vikings
6. TreVeyon Henderson at Bengals
7. Saquon Barkley at Cowboys
8. Kyren Williams vs. Buccaneers
9. Rico Dowdle at 49ers (Mon.)
10. James Cook at Texans (Thurs.)
Byes: Broncos, Chargers, Commanders, Dolphins
Week 12 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
TreVeyon Henderson at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henderson has been on absolute fire, scoring a combined 60.3 fantasy points in his last two games. If Rhamondre Stevenson is out once again, the rookie should remain the featured back in New England. He has a great matchup next on the slate, facing a Bengals defense that’s allowed 13 backs to beat them for 15-plus points, including seven with 19-plus.
Start ‘Em
Rico Dowdle at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Dowdle rushed for just 45 yards and 2.3 yards per tote against the Falcons last week, but his skills as a pass catcher helped him score a respectable 15 fantasy points. He should remain in lineups this week too, as the veteran faces a solid matchup against the Niners. Their defense has allowed eight backs to score 14-plus points, including six since Week 5.
Travis Etienne Jr. at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Etienne Jr. has bounced back after a bad three-week stretch, scoring a combined 51.5 fantasy points in his last three games. Last week, he posted 19.3 points, even while losing some work to Bhayshul Tuten. He’s in a good spot to post another healthy line this week, as the Cardinals have given up 14-plus points to seven running backs, including five since Week 5.
Aaron Jones Sr. at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Can you say revenge? Jones Sr. gets a nice matchup against his former team, the Packers, who have struggled against running backs lately. That was evident last week, as both Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary scored 17-plus points. Green Bay has also allowed 13-plus fantasy points to four backs since Week 9, including 28.1 points to Rico Dowdle in that span.
Kenneth Walker III at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Is Walker III finally ready to make a fantasy impact? After posting terrible numbers for most of the season, he busted out with a solid 20.1 points against a tough Rams run defense. Next up he faces the Titans, who have given up 16-plus fantasy points to six running backs since Week 3. Also, Tennessee has allowed nearly five yards per carry to enemy runners in 2025.
More Starts
- Woody Marks vs. Bills (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- David Montgomery vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Javonte Williams vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Alvin Kamara vs. Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Kamara will be tough to sit with four teams off, but I’d temper expectations against the Falcons. He has failed to score more than 9.5 points in four of his last six games, and he’s been held to single digits five times since Week 3. The Falcons have given up big games to Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and De’Von Achane, otherwise they’ve been tough on backs.
Sit ‘Em
D’Andre Swift vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Swift has seen his fantasy numbers decline in each of his last five games, culminating in a nine-point stinker in Week 11. He’s losing some work to Kyle Monangai, and a matchup against the Steelers isn’t favorable. Since Week 6, their defense has allowed just two touchdowns and an average of 17.4 points per game to runners. Consider Swift a risk-reward option.
Tony Pollard vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard has been one of the year’s biggest duds among backs, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points in four of his last five games. In all, he’s averaging just 9.5 points per game. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Seahawks, who have allowed just four runners to beat them for more than 13.4 points. At this point, Tyjae Spears seems like a far better choice.
Rachaad White at Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): White continues to start for the Bucs in the absence of Bucky Irving, but he’s losing work to Sean Tucker. That was evident last week, as Tucker had 19 touches, which was 10 more than White, while also scoring three times. The matchup is tough for White too, as the Rams have allowed three touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tracy Jr. looked great last week, as he rushed for 88 yards, caught four passes for 51 yards and scored 17.9 fantasy points. He did lose work to Devin Singletary though, and a matchup against the Lions isn’t favorable. Just one running back has beaten them for more than 14 points, and they’ve held superstars like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley to fewer than 12 points.
More Sits
- Quinshon Judkins at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Breece Hall at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Bam Knight vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)