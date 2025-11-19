Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 12
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receivers Rankings Week 12
1. Puka Nacua vs. Buccaneers
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Titans
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Giants
4. CeeDee Lamb vs. Eagles
5. Rashee Rice vs. Colts
6. Tetairoa McMillan at 49ers (Mon.)
7. Nico Collins vs. Patriots (Thurs.)
8. Emeka Egbuka at Rams
9. Justin Jefferson at Packers
10. Davante Adams vs. Buccaneers
Complete Week 12 wide receiver rankings
Byes: Broncos, Chargers, Commanders, Dolphins
Week 12 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Tetairoa McMillan at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): I whiffed on McMillan last week, as he posted a massive stat line despite a tough matchup (on paper) against the Falcons. So, I’ll move him into the starts and seek forgiveness in a nice matchup against the 49ers. Their defense has allowed 13-plus points to 12 wide receivers, including seven who have gone over 17 points and one with over 30 (last week).
Start ‘Em
A.J. Brown at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown doesn’t want to be on our fantasy teams (Google it), and he’s been an absolute dud based on where he was drafted. Still, I’m keeping him (and Devonta Smith) in lineups against the Cowboys. No defense in the league has allowed more points per game to perimeter receivers, so Brown is in a good spot to produce a good line in this NFC East game.
Jameson Williams vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has caught fantasy fire, scoring 16-plus points in three straight games and four of his last five overall. He should remain in starting lineups against the Giants, who have allowed the sixth-most points per game to wide receivers. What’s more, their defense has allowed 14 or more points to 14 wideouts, including six who scored more than 20 PPR points.
Zay Flowers vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Flowers isn’t putting up huge totals, but he has scored 11-plus points in four straight games. I think he’ll be better than that this week, as the veteran faces a Jets defense that’s allowed the ninth-most points per game to enemy wide receivers in the last four weeks. Also, Gang Green has allowed four wideouts to beat them for 19-plus fantasy points since Week 7.
Chris Olave vs. Falcons (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Olave has been mostly consistent in the stat sheets, scoring 12-plus points in all but one of his last six games. That includes a solid 21.4-point performance before the Saints bye week. I’d get him back into lineups against the Falcons, who have allowed the second-most points per game to perimeter receivers over the last four weeks. Look for Olave to produce.
More Starts
- Stefon Diggs at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tee Higgins vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Michael Wilson vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
DK Metcalf at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Metcalf has fallen off a cliff, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in three straight games and four of his last five overall. With Aaron Rodgers banged up, Metcalf comes with even more risk against the Bears. Their defense hasn’t been overly tough on wideouts this year, but the matchups (good or bad) have not meant much when it comes to Metcalf’s starting value.
Sit ‘Em
Xavier Worthy vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Worthy’s fantasy stats have taken a tumble, as he’s failed to produce more than 10.3 points in a game since Rashee Rice’s return. In all, the speedster has averaged a mere 8.6 points per game. Worthy also has a difficult game next against the Colts, who have surrendered the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing perimeter receivers over the last four weeks.
Ricky Pearsall vs. Panthers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pearsall returned to action last week, but he was targeted just three times and caught one pass in a win over Arizona. He has now scored single digits in three of his last four games, and a matchup against the Panthers isn’t great on paper. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers, so Pearsall is a gamble.
Jordan Addison at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Addison, listed as a sit ’em last week, put up just two catches or 20 yards in a loss to the Bears. While this weekend’s game against the Packers isn’t bad on paper, I worry about Addison’s value with J.J. McCarthy under center. He completed a meager 50% of his passes last week, and Addison’s stats have been unimpressive with McCarthy under center.
DJ Moore vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Moore has seen his stats tumble this season, as he’s failed to score double digits seven times in 10 games. So, while he might have some name value, his statistical value has been seriously compromised. He should remain on the sidelines against the Steelers, who haven’t been great against wideouts this year but held Ja’Marr Chase to just 30 yards last weekend.
More Sits
- Khalil Shakir at Texans (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Romeo Doubs vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tre Tucker vs. Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)