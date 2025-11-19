Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 12
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 12
1. Josh Allen at Texans (Thurs.)
2. Lamar Jackson vs. Jets
3. Drake Maye at Bengals
4. Jalen Hurts at Cowboys
5. Patrick Mahomes vs. Colts
6. Matthew Stafford vs. Buccaneers
7. Jared Goff vs. Giants
8. Brock Purdy vs. Panthers (Mon.)
9. Sam Darnold at Titans
10. Dak Prescott vs. Eagles
Complete Week 12 quarterback rankings
Byes: Broncos, Chargers, Commanders, Dolphins
Week 12 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Drake Maye at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This might be low-hanging fruit, but Maye has failed to score more than 16.4 points in two of his last three games. That’s been his worst fantasy stretch of the season. Regardless, I’m starting the uber-talented quarterback with confidence against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed 19-plus points to six different quarterbacks this season, including five since Week 4.
Start ‘Em
Matthew Stafford vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Stafford is coming off his worst game in the last month, scoring just 13.2 fantasy points in a win over the Seahawks. Still, the veteran had posted 26-plus points in each of his previous three games, and a matchup against the Buccaneers is very favorable. Their defense has given up an average of 22.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 8.
Jared Goff vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff, listed as a sit ’em last week, posted 12.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. Still, I’m playing him at home in a matchup against the Giants. Their defense has allowed six quarterbacks to beat them for at least 20.1 fantasy points, including five who have hit that mark since Week 6. In all, Big Blue has allowed the second-most points per game to the position.
Sam Darnold at Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Darnold has been terrible in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 9.2 fantasy points with five interceptions. Still, a matchup against the Titans should cure what ails him. Their defense has allowed three different quarterbacks to beat them for 23-plus points since Week 7, and it’s given up the fourth-most points per game to the position since Week 8.
Jacoby Brissett vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Brissett put up huge numbers last week, recording 452 yards with two touchdowns and 21.9 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. He also set an NFL record with 47 completions on 57 attempts, and he’s been consistent for fantasy fans. I’d start him against the Jaguars, who have allowed five quarterbacks to beat them for at least 20 points since Week 5.
More Starts
- Patrick Mahomes vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Caleb Williams vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Brock Purdy vs. Panthers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Baker Mayfield at Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Mayfield is a tough player to sit, but he’s had fewer than 17 points in three of his last four games, including two with fewer than 12 points. He also has a tough matchup against the Rams, who have allowed just one field general to beat them for more than 10.4 fantasy points at Sofi Stadium. That includes Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold, so beware Mayfield this week.
Sit ‘Em
Daniel Jones at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones posted fewer than 16 fantasy points in each of his two games before the Colts bye week, and a game in Kansas City doesn’t bode well for him turning things around. Their defense hasn’t allowed a single quarterback to beat them for more than 16.8 points at Arrowhead. That includes Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, who both scored fewer than 12 points against them.
Trevor Lawrence at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence posted just 15 points in last week’s win over the Chargers, and he’s now scored a combined 24.8 points in his last two games. He has also thrown for no more than 220 yards in each of his last three games, and a matchup in Arizona isn’t favorable on paper. Their defense has allowed just 13 points per game to opposing road quarterbacks in 2025.
Joe Flacco vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Flacco is coming off his worst game with the Bengals, scoring a mere 9.7 fantasy points. Things might not get much better this week either, as the veteran faces a good Patriots defense. Opposing quarterbacks have put up an average of just 229.5 passing yards per game against New England, and six players at the position have been held under 12 points against them.
J.J. McCarthy at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McCarthy has struggled badly as the Vikings No. 1 quarterback, as he’s failed to complete more than 20 passes in any of his five starts. He’s also really hurt the value of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, and this week’s matchup against the Packers is clearly not favorable. Unless you’re in a Superflex league, McCarthy simply can’t be used in fantasy.
More Sits
- Geno Smith vs. Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyrod Taylor at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Cam Ward vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox)