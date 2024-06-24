SI

Top 80 Dynasty Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Startup Drafts in 2024

SI Fantasy insider Michael Fabiano ranks the top 80 running backs to target in your dynasty fantasy football startup drafts in 2024.

Michael Fabiano

Dec 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries the ball against Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries the ball against Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs were at one point the most important position in fantasy football, whether its redraft or dynasty. And while runners still hold value, the position has taken a backseat to the wide receivers. You'll certainly see that in the first few rounds, as wideouts (especially those under 25) will have their names called at a frantic rate. However, managers don't want to avoid runners altogether, especially the more attractive, younger backs who could become dynasty backfield leaders

With that said, here's my look at the top 80 fantasy running backs for those entering the world of dynasty fantasy leagues. As you'll see, age is far more important than in redraft formats.

More dynasty fantasy football rankings: Top 200 | Quarterbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends

  1. 2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Running Back
  2. Dynasty RB Values to Target
  3. Dynasty RB Risks to Avoid

2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Running Back

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

22

2

Breece Hall

NYJ

23

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

22

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

25

5

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

28

6

Travis Etienne

JAC

25

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

24

8

De'Vone Achane

MIA

22

9

James Cook

BUF

24

10

Kenneth Walker

SEA

23

11

Isiah Pacheco

KC

25

12

Josh Jacobs

LV

26

13

Saquon Barkley

PHI

27

14

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

21

15

Rachaad White

TB

25

16

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

26

17

Javonte Williams

DEN

24

18

Zamir White

LV

25

19

D'Andre Swift

CHI

25

20

Trey Benson

ARI

22

21

Najee Harris

PIT

26

22

Joe Mixon

CIN

28

23

Tony Pollard

TEN

27

24

David Montgomery

DET

27

25

Alvin Kamara

NO

29

26

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

25

27

Nick Chubb

CLE

28

28

Derrick Henry

BAL

31

29

Zack Moss

CIN

26

30

Tyjae Spears

TEN

23

31

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

23

32

James Conner

ARI

29

33

Aaron Jones

GB

29

34

Jaylen Warren

PIT

25

35

Devin Singletary

NYG

27

36

Kimani Vidal

LAC

23

37

Blake Corum

LAR

23

38

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

22

39

Kendre Miller

NO

22

40

Jaylen Wright

MIA

21

41

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

24

42

Chase Brown

CIN

24

43

Austin Ekeler

LAC

29

44

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

25

45

Bucky Irving

TB

22

46

Jerome Ford

CLE

24

47

J.K. Dobbins

LAC

26

48

Raheem Mostert

MIA

32

49

Antonio Gibson

WAS

26

50

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

24

51

Roschon Johnson

CHI

23

52

Gus Edwards

LAC

29

53

Ty Chandler

MIN

26

54

Rico Dowdle

DAL

26

55

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

22

56

Dameon Pierce

HOU

24

57

Khalil Herbert

CHI

26

58

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

29

59

Ray Davis

BUF

24

60

Elijah Mitchell

SF

26

61

Alexander Mattison

LV

26

62

Tank Bigsby

JAC

23

63

Braelon Allen

NYJ

20

64

Will Shipley

PHI

21

65

Kenneth Gainwell

PHI

25

66

Audric Estime

DEN

21

67

Miles Sanders

CAR

27

68

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC

25

69

Jamaal Williams

NO

29

70

Tyrone Tracy

NYG

24

71

AJ Dillon

GB

26

72

Isaiah Spiller

LAC

23

73

Isaac Guerendo

SF

24

74

Jordan Mason

SF

25

75

Deuce Vaughn

DAL

22

76

Trey Sermon

IND

25

77

Israel Abanikanda

NYJ

21

78

Justice Hill

BAL

26

79

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

22

80

D'Onta Foreman

CLE

28

Dynasty RB Values to Target

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Benson won't play a prominent role to start his career in Arizona, but I can see him being their lead back as soon as 2025 with James Conner at the end of his contract. A talented runner out of Florida State, he's drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and is a runner to target in dynasty drafts.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

Vidal will be a popular deep sleeper in redraft leagues, but he will have even more appeal in dynasty. That's because the two veterans ahead of him in Los Angeles, Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins, are either older or injury prone, and both of them are on short-term contracts with the Bolts.

Audric Estime, Denver Broncos

The Broncos backfield is deep right now, but the future remains up for grabs. If Javonte Williams can't make strides as the starter in 2024, Estime could push for a bigger role in his second NFL season. Estime was also drafted by the new Broncos regime, led of course by coach Sean Payton.

Dynasty RB Risks to Avoid

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry has long been a fantasy superstar, and he should do well in his first season with the Ravens. No runner in the league has more wear and tear than Henry, however, who is entering his age-30 season. If you're lucky, you'll get two more good years from him before the proverbial wheels fall off.

Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

Mixon isn't as old as Henry, but he's no spring chicken heading into his age-28 season. He's also seen the fourth-most carries and the fourth-most touches among runners in the last three years, so Mixon has been quite the workhorse. Now in Houston, he'll have another good year or two left.

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Charbonnet is a young running back, but he's stuck behind another young runner, Ken Walker, in Seattle. As a result, you're looking at a player who at best will be in a committee for the next few years. Unless injuries occur, Charbonnet won't have a lot of standalone fantasy value.

Published
Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Formerly of CBS Sports, NFL Network and SirusXM, Michael was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks. His work can now be found on SI, Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network.

Home/FANTASY