Top 80 Dynasty Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Startup Drafts in 2024
Running backs were at one point the most important position in fantasy football, whether its redraft or dynasty. And while runners still hold value, the position has taken a backseat to the wide receivers. You'll certainly see that in the first few rounds, as wideouts (especially those under 25) will have their names called at a frantic rate. However, managers don't want to avoid runners altogether, especially the more attractive, younger backs who could become dynasty backfield leaders
With that said, here's my look at the top 80 fantasy running backs for those entering the world of dynasty fantasy leagues. As you'll see, age is far more important than in redraft formats.
More dynasty fantasy football rankings: Top 200 | Quarterbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends
2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Running Back
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
22
2
Breece Hall
NYJ
23
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
22
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
25
5
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
28
6
Travis Etienne
JAC
25
7
Kyren Williams
LAR
24
8
De'Vone Achane
MIA
22
9
James Cook
BUF
24
10
Kenneth Walker
SEA
23
11
Isiah Pacheco
KC
25
12
Josh Jacobs
LV
26
13
Saquon Barkley
PHI
27
14
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
21
15
Rachaad White
TB
25
16
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
26
17
Javonte Williams
DEN
24
18
Zamir White
LV
25
19
D'Andre Swift
CHI
25
20
Trey Benson
ARI
22
21
Najee Harris
PIT
26
22
Joe Mixon
CIN
28
23
Tony Pollard
TEN
27
24
David Montgomery
DET
27
25
Alvin Kamara
NO
29
26
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
25
27
Nick Chubb
CLE
28
28
Derrick Henry
BAL
31
29
Zack Moss
CIN
26
30
Tyjae Spears
TEN
23
31
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
23
32
James Conner
ARI
29
33
Aaron Jones
GB
29
34
Jaylen Warren
PIT
25
35
Devin Singletary
NYG
27
36
Kimani Vidal
LAC
23
37
Blake Corum
LAR
23
38
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
22
39
Kendre Miller
NO
22
40
Jaylen Wright
MIA
21
41
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
24
42
Chase Brown
CIN
24
43
Austin Ekeler
LAC
29
44
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
25
45
Bucky Irving
TB
22
46
Jerome Ford
CLE
24
47
J.K. Dobbins
LAC
26
48
Raheem Mostert
MIA
32
49
Antonio Gibson
WAS
26
50
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
24
51
Roschon Johnson
CHI
23
52
Gus Edwards
LAC
29
53
Ty Chandler
MIN
26
54
Rico Dowdle
DAL
26
55
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
22
56
Dameon Pierce
HOU
24
57
Khalil Herbert
CHI
26
58
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
29
59
Ray Davis
BUF
24
60
Elijah Mitchell
SF
26
61
Alexander Mattison
LV
26
62
Tank Bigsby
JAC
23
63
Braelon Allen
NYJ
20
64
Will Shipley
PHI
21
65
Kenneth Gainwell
PHI
25
66
Audric Estime
DEN
21
67
Miles Sanders
CAR
27
68
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
KC
25
69
Jamaal Williams
NO
29
70
Tyrone Tracy
NYG
24
71
AJ Dillon
GB
26
72
Isaiah Spiller
LAC
23
73
Isaac Guerendo
SF
24
74
Jordan Mason
SF
25
75
Deuce Vaughn
DAL
22
76
Trey Sermon
IND
25
77
Israel Abanikanda
NYJ
21
78
Justice Hill
BAL
26
79
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
22
80
D'Onta Foreman
CLE
28
Dynasty RB Values to Target
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Benson won't play a prominent role to start his career in Arizona, but I can see him being their lead back as soon as 2025 with James Conner at the end of his contract. A talented runner out of Florida State, he's drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and is a runner to target in dynasty drafts.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
Vidal will be a popular deep sleeper in redraft leagues, but he will have even more appeal in dynasty. That's because the two veterans ahead of him in Los Angeles, Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins, are either older or injury prone, and both of them are on short-term contracts with the Bolts.
Audric Estime, Denver Broncos
The Broncos backfield is deep right now, but the future remains up for grabs. If Javonte Williams can't make strides as the starter in 2024, Estime could push for a bigger role in his second NFL season. Estime was also drafted by the new Broncos regime, led of course by coach Sean Payton.
Dynasty RB Risks to Avoid
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Henry has long been a fantasy superstar, and he should do well in his first season with the Ravens. No runner in the league has more wear and tear than Henry, however, who is entering his age-30 season. If you're lucky, you'll get two more good years from him before the proverbial wheels fall off.
Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
Mixon isn't as old as Henry, but he's no spring chicken heading into his age-28 season. He's also seen the fourth-most carries and the fourth-most touches among runners in the last three years, so Mixon has been quite the workhorse. Now in Houston, he'll have another good year or two left.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Charbonnet is a young running back, but he's stuck behind another young runner, Ken Walker, in Seattle. As a result, you're looking at a player who at best will be in a committee for the next few years. Unless injuries occur, Charbonnet won't have a lot of standalone fantasy value.