Top 80 Dynasty Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Startup Drafts in 2024
Wide receivers have become the cream of the crop, the bee's knees, and the cat's meow in the fantasy football world. A combination of rules that benefit NFL passing games, not to mention an influx of super-talented pass catchers, has made them the superheroes of our fantasy leagues. In fact, loading up on wideouts early and often has become all the rage in redrafts and dynasty.
With that said, here's my look at the top 80 fantasy wide receivers for those entering the world of dynasty fantasy leagues. As you'll see, age is far more important than in redraft formats.
2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Wide Receiver
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Justin Jefferson
MIN
25
2
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
24
3
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
25
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
24
5
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
24
6
Puka Nacua
LAR
23
7
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
22
8
A.J. Brown
PHI
27
9
Chris Olave
NO
24
10
Drake London
ATL
23
11
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
26
12
Malik Nabers
NYG
21
13
Nico Collins
HOU
25
14
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
26
15
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
25
16
Tee Higgins
CIN
25
17
Devonta Smith
PHI
25
18
D.K. Metcalf
SEA
26
19
Rashee Rice
KC
24
20
Rome Odunze
CHI
22
21
Tyreek Hill
MIA
30
22
Tank Dell
HOU
24
23
Zay Flowers
BAL
23
24
Deebo Samuel Sr.
SF
28
25
Jordan Addison
MIN
22
26
D.J. Moore
CHI
27
27
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
22
28
George Pickens
PIT
23
29
Jayden Reed
GB
24
30
Xavier Worthy
KC
21
31
Ladd McConkey
LAC
22
32
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
21
33
Christian Kirk
JAC
27
34
Keon Coleman
BUF
21
35
Terry McLaurin
WAS
28
36
Christian Watson
GB
25
37
Davante Adams
LV
31
38
Calvin Ridley
TEN
29
39
Stefon Diggs
HOU
30
40
Xavier Legette
CAR
23
41
Ricky Pearsall
SF
24
42
Adonai Mitchell
IND
22
43
Cooper Kupp
LAR
31
44
Mike Evans
TB
31
45
Diontae Johnson
CAR
28
46
Amari Cooper
CLE
30
47
Jameson Williams
DET
23
48
Josh Downs
IND
23
49
Courtland Sutton
DEN
28
50
Ja'Lynn Polk
NE
22
51
Chris Godwin
TB
28
52
Jakobi Meyers
LV
27
53
Marquise Brown
KC
27
54
Romeo Doubs
GB
24
55
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
25
56
Demario Douglas
NE
23
57
Roman Wilson
PIT
23
58
Malachi Corley
NYJ
22
59
Gabe Davis
JAC
25
60
Curtis Samuel
BUF
28
61
Rashid Shaheed
NO
26
62
Mike Williams
NYJ
29
63
Quentin Johnston
LAC
22
64
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
22
65
Jahan Dotson
WAS
24
66
Keenan Allen
CHI
32
67
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
23
68
Josh Palmer
LAC
24
69
Khalil Shakir
BUF
24
70
Jermaine Burton
CIN
23
71
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
23
72
Rashod Bateman
BAL
24
73
Elijah Moore
CLE
24
74
Michael Wilson
ARI
24
75
Troy Franklin
DEN
21
76
DeAndre Hopkins
TEN
32
77
Tyler Lockett
SEA
31
78
Darnell Mooney
ATL
26
79
Jalin Hyatt
NYG
22
80
Javon Baker
NE
22
WR Values to Target
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Higgins is coming off a down season, but fantasy managers can use that to their advantage. He's only 25 years old, and Higgins will be in an explosive Bengals pass attack for at least one more year. After that, Higgins could end up being the No. 1 wide receiver for a team other than the Bengals.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
A first-round pick last season, Smith-Njigba is a strong sleeper for this season and should earn a bigger role in the Seattle passing game moving forward. Veteran Tyler Lockett is also entering his age-32 season and is no lock to be on the roster in 2025, making JSN even more attractive.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Williams has not lived up to his first-round billing in his first two NFL seasons, so he'll come at a draft discount in both redraft and dynasty leagues. Only 23, he's getting a lot of positive hype in OTAs and should be more involved in the passing game with Josh Reynolds no longer on the roster.
WR Risks to Avoid
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
Adams was a top-10 fantasy wideout last season, but he was wildly inconsistent in the Raiders offense. The team's quarterback situation isn't great either, with journeyman Gardner Minshew and the unproven Aidan O'Connell on the depth chart. Adams also turns 32 in late December.
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Kupp was the top fantasy wideout to draft just two shorts seasons ago, but injuries have hurt his numbers and fantasy appeal. In fact, he wasn't even the best receiver on his own team last season. That honor went to Puka Nacua. Also, Kupp is entering his age-31 season in Los Angeles.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Ridley put up a respectable 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but he was hard to trust as a regular starter. Now in Tennessee, he'll be catching passes from the talented but unproven Will Levis. Ridley is also turning 30 in late December, so he's no longer in his prime years.