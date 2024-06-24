SI

Top 80 Dynasty Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Startup Drafts in 2024

SI Fantasy insider Michael Fabiano ranks the top 80 wide receiver to target in your dynasty fantasy football startup drafts in 2024.

Michael Fabiano

Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers have become the cream of the crop, the bee's knees, and the cat's meow in the fantasy football world. A combination of rules that benefit NFL passing games, not to mention an influx of super-talented pass catchers, has made them the superheroes of our fantasy leagues. In fact, loading up on wideouts early and often has become all the rage in redrafts and dynasty.

With that said, here's my look at the top 80 fantasy wide receivers for those entering the world of dynasty fantasy leagues. As you'll see, age is far more important than in redraft formats.

  1. 2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Wide Receiver
  2. WR Values to Target
  3. WR Risks to Avoid

2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Wide Receiver

1

Justin Jefferson

MIN

25

2

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

24

3

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

25

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

24

5

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

24

6

Puka Nacua

LAR

23

7

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

22

8

A.J. Brown

PHI

27

9

Chris Olave

NO

24

10

Drake London

ATL

23

11

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

26

12

Malik Nabers

NYG

21

13

Nico Collins

HOU

25

14

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

26

15

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

25

16

Tee Higgins

CIN

25

17

Devonta Smith

PHI

25

18

D.K. Metcalf

SEA

26

19

Rashee Rice

KC

24

20

Rome Odunze

CHI

22

21

Tyreek Hill

MIA

30

22

Tank Dell

HOU

24

23

Zay Flowers

BAL

23

24

Deebo Samuel Sr.

SF

28

25

Jordan Addison

MIN

22

26

D.J. Moore

CHI

27

27

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

22

28

George Pickens

PIT

23

29

Jayden Reed

GB

24

30

Xavier Worthy

KC

21

31

Ladd McConkey

LAC

22

32

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

21

33

Christian Kirk

JAC

27

34

Keon Coleman

BUF

21

35

Terry McLaurin

WAS

28

36

Christian Watson

GB

25

37

Davante Adams

LV

31

38

Calvin Ridley

TEN

29

39

Stefon Diggs

HOU

30

40

Xavier Legette

CAR

23

41

Ricky Pearsall

SF

24

42

Adonai Mitchell

IND

22

43

Cooper Kupp

LAR

31

44

Mike Evans

TB

31

45

Diontae Johnson

CAR

28

46

Amari Cooper

CLE

30

47

Jameson Williams

DET

23

48

Josh Downs

IND

23

49

Courtland Sutton

DEN

28

50

Ja'Lynn Polk

NE

22

51

Chris Godwin

TB

28

52

Jakobi Meyers

LV

27

53

Marquise Brown

KC

27

54

Romeo Doubs

GB

24

55

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

25

56

Demario Douglas

NE

23

57

Roman Wilson

PIT

23

58

Malachi Corley

NYJ

22

59

Gabe Davis

JAC

25

60

Curtis Samuel

BUF

28

61

Rashid Shaheed

NO

26

62

Mike Williams

NYJ

29

63

Quentin Johnston

LAC

22

64

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

22

65

Jahan Dotson

WAS

24

66

Keenan Allen

CHI

32

67

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

23

68

Josh Palmer

LAC

24

69

Khalil Shakir

BUF

24

70

Jermaine Burton

CIN

23

71

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

23

72

Rashod Bateman

BAL

24

73

Elijah Moore

CLE

24

74

Michael Wilson

ARI

24

75

Troy Franklin

DEN

21

76

DeAndre Hopkins

TEN

32

77

Tyler Lockett

SEA

31

78

Darnell Mooney

ATL

26

79

Jalin Hyatt

NYG

22

80

Javon Baker

NE

22

WR Values to Target

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins is coming off a down season, but fantasy managers can use that to their advantage. He's only 25 years old, and Higgins will be in an explosive Bengals pass attack for at least one more year. After that, Higgins could end up being the No. 1 wide receiver for a team other than the Bengals.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

A first-round pick last season, Smith-Njigba is a strong sleeper for this season and should earn a bigger role in the Seattle passing game moving forward. Veteran Tyler Lockett is also entering his age-32 season and is no lock to be on the roster in 2025, making JSN even more attractive.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Williams has not lived up to his first-round billing in his first two NFL seasons, so he'll come at a draft discount in both redraft and dynasty leagues. Only 23, he's getting a lot of positive hype in OTAs and should be more involved in the passing game with Josh Reynolds no longer on the roster.

WR Risks to Avoid

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Adams was a top-10 fantasy wideout last season, but he was wildly inconsistent in the Raiders offense. The team's quarterback situation isn't great either, with journeyman Gardner Minshew and the unproven Aidan O'Connell on the depth chart. Adams also turns 32 in late December.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp was the top fantasy wideout to draft just two shorts seasons ago, but injuries have hurt his numbers and fantasy appeal. In fact, he wasn't even the best receiver on his own team last season. That honor went to Puka Nacua. Also, Kupp is entering his age-31 season in Los Angeles.

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Ridley put up a respectable 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but he was hard to trust as a regular starter. Now in Tennessee, he'll be catching passes from the talented but unproven Will Levis. Ridley is also turning 30 in late December, so he's no longer in his prime years.

Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Formerly of CBS Sports, NFL Network and SirusXM, Michael was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks. His work can now be found on SI, Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network.

