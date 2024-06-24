SI

Top 28 Dynasty Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Startup Drafts in 2024

SI Fantasy insider Michael Fabiano ranks the top 28 tight ends to target in your dynasty fantasy football startup drafts in 2024.

Michael Fabiano

Sep 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Tight ends won't be the most highly sought-after position in dynasty leagues, but grabbing one of the few young, high-end performers can be a major advantage over the competition. The problem, however, is that tight ends who fit that description are few and far between these days. As a result, managers who want one of the top options will have to pay a premium in dynasty formats.

With that said, here's my look at the top 28 fantasy tight ends for those entering the world of dynasty fantasy leagues. As you'll see, age is far more important than in redraft formats.

More dynasty fantasy football rankings: Top 200 | Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers

  1. 2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Tight End
  2. TE Values to Target
  3. TE Risks to Avoid

2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Tight End

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Sam LaPorta

DET

23

2

Trey McBride

ARI

24

3

Brock Bowers

LV

21

4

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

24

5

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

27

6

Mark Andrews

BAL

29

7

Kyle Pitts

ATL

23

8

George Kittle

SF

30

9

Evan Engram

JAC

30

10

Travis Kelce

KC

34

11

Jake Ferguson

DAL

25

12

David Njoku

CLE

28

13

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

25

14

Cole Kmet

CHI

25

15

Dallas Goedert

PHI

29

16

Dalton Schultz

HOU

28

17

Luke Musgrave

GB

24

18

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

25

19

Tucker Kraft

GB

23

20

Ben Sinnott

WAS

22

21

Cade Otton

TB

25

22

Darren Waller

NYG

31

23

Hunter Henry

NE

29

24

Isaiah Likely

BAL

24

25

Juwan Johnson

NO

28

26

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

21

27

Greg Dulcich

DEN

24

28

Noah Fant

SEA

26

TE Values to Target

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

Musgrave is a second-year tight end out of Oregon State who will be a popular sleeper in fantasy leagues. The projected top tight end in what figures to be a talented Green Bay offense, his long-term outlook is a positive one. He could become the next solid Packers fantasy tight end.

Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders

Sinnott, a rookie out of Kansas State, should push for a prominent role in the Commanders offense as a rookie. Even if he can't pass veteran Zach Ertz on the depth chart initially, Sinnott is still a good bet to become the team's starting tight end of the future and as soon as the 2025 campaign.

TE Risks to Avoid

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce will go down in history as one of (if not the best) tight end in fantasy football history, but time catches up with us all. He failed to record a 1,000-yard last season for the first time since 2015, and he'll turn 35 during the upcoming campaign. His best fantasy years are likely behind him.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Engram has had a couple of nice fantasy seasons in a row, culminating in a career-high 963 yards and 230.3 fantasy points last year. However, that's likely his statistical ceiling and he's turning 30 in September. So, in dynasty formats, you can say that his arrow is pointing a bit downward.

Published
Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Formerly of CBS Sports, NFL Network and SirusXM, Michael was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks. His work can now be found on SI, Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network.

Home/FANTASY