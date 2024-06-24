Top 28 Dynasty Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Startup Drafts in 2024
Tight ends won't be the most highly sought-after position in dynasty leagues, but grabbing one of the few young, high-end performers can be a major advantage over the competition. The problem, however, is that tight ends who fit that description are few and far between these days. As a result, managers who want one of the top options will have to pay a premium in dynasty formats.
With that said, here's my look at the top 28 fantasy tight ends for those entering the world of dynasty fantasy leagues. As you'll see, age is far more important than in redraft formats.
More dynasty fantasy football rankings: Top 200 | Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers
2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Tight End
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Sam LaPorta
DET
23
2
Trey McBride
ARI
24
3
Brock Bowers
LV
21
4
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
24
5
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
27
6
Mark Andrews
BAL
29
7
Kyle Pitts
ATL
23
8
George Kittle
SF
30
9
Evan Engram
JAC
30
10
Travis Kelce
KC
34
11
Jake Ferguson
DAL
25
12
David Njoku
CLE
28
13
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
25
14
Cole Kmet
CHI
25
15
Dallas Goedert
PHI
29
16
Dalton Schultz
HOU
28
17
Luke Musgrave
GB
24
18
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
25
19
Tucker Kraft
GB
23
20
Ben Sinnott
WAS
22
21
Cade Otton
TB
25
22
Darren Waller
NYG
31
23
Hunter Henry
NE
29
24
Isaiah Likely
BAL
24
25
Juwan Johnson
NO
28
26
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
21
27
Greg Dulcich
DEN
24
28
Noah Fant
SEA
26
TE Values to Target
Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers
Musgrave is a second-year tight end out of Oregon State who will be a popular sleeper in fantasy leagues. The projected top tight end in what figures to be a talented Green Bay offense, his long-term outlook is a positive one. He could become the next solid Packers fantasy tight end.
Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders
Sinnott, a rookie out of Kansas State, should push for a prominent role in the Commanders offense as a rookie. Even if he can't pass veteran Zach Ertz on the depth chart initially, Sinnott is still a good bet to become the team's starting tight end of the future and as soon as the 2025 campaign.
TE Risks to Avoid
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kelce will go down in history as one of (if not the best) tight end in fantasy football history, but time catches up with us all. He failed to record a 1,000-yard last season for the first time since 2015, and he'll turn 35 during the upcoming campaign. His best fantasy years are likely behind him.
Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
Engram has had a couple of nice fantasy seasons in a row, culminating in a career-high 963 yards and 230.3 fantasy points last year. However, that's likely his statistical ceiling and he's turning 30 in September. So, in dynasty formats, you can say that his arrow is pointing a bit downward.