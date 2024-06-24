SI

Top 40 Dynasty Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Startup Drafts in 2024

SI Fantasy insider Michael Fabiano ranks the top 40 quartebracks to target in your dynasty fantasy football startup drafts in 2024.

Michael Fabiano

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts with a smart phone while walking off the field after an overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts with a smart phone while walking off the field after an overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks are uber valuable in the National Football League (just look at their salaries!), and their stock has risen in dynasty leagues as well. In fact, having a good, young field general with some upside, perceived or deserved, is certainly something managers need to focus on in drafts.

With that said, here's my look at the top 40 fantasy quarterbacks for those entering the world of dynasty fantasy leagues. As you'll see, age is far more important than in redraft formats.

Other dynasty fantasy football rankings: Top 200 | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends

  1. 2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Quarterback
  2. Dynasty QB Values to Target
  3. Dynasty QB Risks to Avoid

2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Quarterback

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Jalen Hurts

PHI

26

2

Josh Allen

BUF

28

3

Patrick Mahomes

KC

28

4

C.J. Stroud

HOU

22

5

Anthony Richardson

IND

22

6

Lamar Jackson

BAL

28

7

Joe Burrow

CIN

27

8

Caleb Williams

CHI

21

9

Jordan Love

GB

25

10

Jayden Daniels

WAS

23

11

Justin Herbert

LAC

26

12

Brock Purdy

SF

24

13

Dak Prescott

DAL

31

14

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

24

15

Kyler Murray

ARI

27

16

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

26

17

Drake Maye

NE

22

18

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

21

19

Justin Fields

PIT

25

20

Bryce Young

CAR

23

21

Jared Goff

DET

29

22

Deshaun Watson

CLE

28

23

Kirk Cousins

ATL

36

24

Bo Nix

DEN

24

25

Will Levis

TEN

25

26

Baker Mayfield

TB

29

27

Matthew Stafford

LAR

36

28

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

24

29

Derek Carr

NO

33

30

Aaron Rodgers

NYJ

40

31

Geno Smith

SEA

33

32

Russell Wilson

PIT

35

33

Daniel Jones

NYG

27

34

Sam Howell

SEA

24

35

Aidan O'Connell

LV

26

36

Gardner Minshew

LV

28

37

Sam Darnold

MIN

27

38

Zach Wilson

DEN

25

39

Drew Lock

NYG

27

40

Jarret Stidham

DEN

28

Dynasty QB Values to Target

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy might not open his career in Minnesota as the starter, but he's their long-term franchise quarterback. He'll have the advantage of playing in a pass-laden offense under coach Kevin O'Connell, and throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison is an obvious positive.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Levis, entering his second NFL season, should be much better in the stat sheets in Year 2 and moving forward. New coach Brian Callahan is an offensive-minded addition who likes to throw the football. Levis also has added weapons in Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley for the next few seasons.

Dynasty QB Risks to Avoid

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert is a young and talented quarterback who has been a valuable fantasy asset. So, why would he be a player to avoid? Well, new coach Jim Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman like to run the ball rather than throw it, and Herbert's offensive weapons as a whole come with a lot of question marks.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Jones is a young field general, but he's coming off a dreadful 2023 campaign that saw him regress both on the field and in the stat sheets. The Giants did add a potential star in Malik Nabers, but I still question how much longer Jones will keep the starting gig in the Big Apple (or elsewhere) .

Published
Michael Fabiano

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Formerly of CBS Sports, NFL Network and SirusXM, Michael was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks. His work can now be found on SI, Westwood One Radio and the Bleav Podcast Network.

Home/FANTASY