Top 40 Dynasty Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Startup Drafts in 2024
Quarterbacks are uber valuable in the National Football League (just look at their salaries!), and their stock has risen in dynasty leagues as well. In fact, having a good, young field general with some upside, perceived or deserved, is certainly something managers need to focus on in drafts.
With that said, here's my look at the top 40 fantasy quarterbacks for those entering the world of dynasty fantasy leagues. As you'll see, age is far more important than in redraft formats.
Other dynasty fantasy football rankings: Top 200 | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends
2024 Dynasty Startup Rankings: Quarterback
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Jalen Hurts
PHI
26
2
Josh Allen
BUF
28
3
Patrick Mahomes
KC
28
4
C.J. Stroud
HOU
22
5
Anthony Richardson
IND
22
6
Lamar Jackson
BAL
28
7
Joe Burrow
CIN
27
8
Caleb Williams
CHI
21
9
Jordan Love
GB
25
10
Jayden Daniels
WAS
23
11
Justin Herbert
LAC
26
12
Brock Purdy
SF
24
13
Dak Prescott
DAL
31
14
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
24
15
Kyler Murray
ARI
27
16
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
26
17
Drake Maye
NE
22
18
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
21
19
Justin Fields
PIT
25
20
Bryce Young
CAR
23
21
Jared Goff
DET
29
22
Deshaun Watson
CLE
28
23
Kirk Cousins
ATL
36
24
Bo Nix
DEN
24
25
Will Levis
TEN
25
26
Baker Mayfield
TB
29
27
Matthew Stafford
LAR
36
28
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
24
29
Derek Carr
NO
33
30
Aaron Rodgers
NYJ
40
31
Geno Smith
SEA
33
32
Russell Wilson
PIT
35
33
Daniel Jones
NYG
27
34
Sam Howell
SEA
24
35
Aidan O'Connell
LV
26
36
Gardner Minshew
LV
28
37
Sam Darnold
MIN
27
38
Zach Wilson
DEN
25
39
Drew Lock
NYG
27
40
Jarret Stidham
DEN
28
Dynasty QB Values to Target
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
McCarthy might not open his career in Minnesota as the starter, but he's their long-term franchise quarterback. He'll have the advantage of playing in a pass-laden offense under coach Kevin O'Connell, and throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison is an obvious positive.
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Levis, entering his second NFL season, should be much better in the stat sheets in Year 2 and moving forward. New coach Brian Callahan is an offensive-minded addition who likes to throw the football. Levis also has added weapons in Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley for the next few seasons.
Dynasty QB Risks to Avoid
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Herbert is a young and talented quarterback who has been a valuable fantasy asset. So, why would he be a player to avoid? Well, new coach Jim Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman like to run the ball rather than throw it, and Herbert's offensive weapons as a whole come with a lot of question marks.
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Jones is a young field general, but he's coming off a dreadful 2023 campaign that saw him regress both on the field and in the stat sheets. The Giants did add a potential star in Malik Nabers, but I still question how much longer Jones will keep the starting gig in the Big Apple (or elsewhere) .