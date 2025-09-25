Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 4: Start Cam Skattebo
Fabs’ Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks Week 4
Geno Smith vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith was a garbage time king last week, as he threw for three touchdowns and scored 26.1 fantasy points in a loss to Washington. He is a nice sleeper/streamer against the Bears, who have allowed 22-plus points to two of the three quarterbacks they’ve faced. Only Dak Prescott had a bad line against them, and he lost CeeDee Lamb seven snaps into the game.
Cam Skattebo vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Skattebo has become the top back for Big Blue, seeing 29 touches and scoring 38 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s also guaranteed to keep that role in the foreseeable future, as Tyrone Tracy Jr. is dealing with an injured shoulder. So, while this week’s matchup against the Bolts isn’t great on paper, I’m still starting Skattebo as a RB2/flex option.
Quinshon Judkins at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I have Judkins listed in this column because he’s only started in 44% of Sleeper leagues. He also has a bad matchup against the Lions, who have been tough on running backs dating back to last season. Still, the rookie has looked great in his limited work over the last two weeks, and he’s already taken over as the top back in Cleveland. I’d start him in Week 4.
Tyquan Thornton, WR, Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Thornton has taken on the Xavier Worthy role in the Chiefs offense, and he’s become a popular target or Patrick Mahomes. Over the last two weeks, he’s seen 14 targets and scored 32 fantasy points. It’s too early to know if Worthy will be back in Week 4, but Thornton needs to be given a look as a viable flex starter this week versus the Ravens.
Romeo Doubs at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Doubs hasn’t done much so far this season, but that makes him a sleeper, right? With Jayden Reed out, he’ll be in the deep-league flex conversation against Dallas on Sunday night. Their defense has been awful this season, allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Even if CB DaRon Bland returns, I’d still roll the dice on Doubs.