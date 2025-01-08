SI

Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for 2025

Michael Fabiano

Bijan Robinson is the No. 1 fantasy running back in Fabs' Way-Too-Early Player Rankings for 2025. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The 2024 fantasy football season is now in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! In fact, I’ve already started to construct my fantasy player rankings for the 2025 campaign!

At the running back position, we saw serious positive movement from a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets. Chase Brown became a top-10 player at the position, and Bucky Irving emerged into a highly-productive weekly fantasy starter with the Buccaneers. Chuba Hubbard produced a top-15 finish almost out of nowhere, and we saw Rico Dowdle go from a fantasy afterthought and into a top-25 fantasy running back.

On the flip side, fans were disappointed by a number of runners, none more than Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne Jr. Both were drafted as top-10 running backs based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 30 at the position. Others, such as Rashaad White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Javonte Williams, and Zamir White, didn’t meet expectations.

The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Aaron Jones, J.K. Dobbins, and Najee Harris (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, young runners coming out of college, none more prominent than Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, could end up breaking into the top 20 at the position. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy running back position for next season.

RK

Player

Team

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

2

Saquon Barkley

PHI

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

4

De'Vone Achane

MIA

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

6

Breece Hall

NYJ

7

Jonathan Taylor

IND

8

Kyren Williams

LAR

9

Bucky Irving

TB

10

Chase Brown

CIN

11

Josh Jacobs

GB

12

James Cook

BUF

13

Christian McCaffrey

SF

14

Alvin Kamara

NO

15

Joe Mixon

HOU

16

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

17

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

18

Isiah Pacheco

KC

19

James Conner

ARI

20

David Montgomery

DET

21

J.K. Dobbins

LAC

22

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

23

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

24

Tony Pollard

TEN

25

Aaron Jones

MIN

26

D'Andre Swift

CHI

27

Rico Dowdle

DAL

28

Najee Harris

PIT

29

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

30

Rachaad White

TB

31

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

32

Jaylen Warren

PIT

33

Nick Chubb

CLE

34

Javonte Williams

DEN

35

Tyjae Spears

TEN

36

Tank Bigsby

JAC

37

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

38

Isaac Guerendo

SF

39

Jerome Ford

CLE

40

Trey Benson

ARI

41

Jaylen Wright

MIA

42

Blake Corum

LAR

43

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

44

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

45

Jordan Mason

SF

46

Audric Estime

DEN

47

Roschon Johnson

CHI

48

Alexander Mattison

LV

49

Ray Davis

BUF

50

Zack Moss

CIN

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

