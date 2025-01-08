Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for 2025
The 2024 fantasy football season is now in the rearview mirror, so … what’s next? Well, if you’ve been playing this great hobby as long as I have, you know there’s never an offseason! In fact, I’ve already started to construct my fantasy player rankings for the 2025 campaign!
At the running back position, we saw serious positive movement from a number of players who weren’t expected to become fantasy assets. Chase Brown became a top-10 player at the position, and Bucky Irving emerged into a highly-productive weekly fantasy starter with the Buccaneers. Chuba Hubbard produced a top-15 finish almost out of nowhere, and we saw Rico Dowdle go from a fantasy afterthought and into a top-25 fantasy running back.
On the flip side, fans were disappointed by a number of runners, none more than Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne Jr. Both were drafted as top-10 running backs based on ADP data, and neither finished in the top 30 at the position. Others, such as Rashaad White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Javonte Williams, and Zamir White, didn’t meet expectations.
The upcoming offseason promises plenty of roster changes, which could include Aaron Jones, J.K. Dobbins, and Najee Harris (among others) potentially switching teams as free agents. Also, young runners coming out of college, none more prominent than Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, could end up breaking into the top 20 at the position. But for now, here’s my way-too-early look at the fantasy running back position for next season.
RK
Player
Team
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
2
Saquon Barkley
PHI
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
4
De'Vone Achane
MIA
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
6
Breece Hall
NYJ
7
Jonathan Taylor
IND
8
Kyren Williams
LAR
9
Bucky Irving
TB
10
Chase Brown
CIN
11
Josh Jacobs
GB
12
James Cook
BUF
13
Christian McCaffrey
SF
14
Alvin Kamara
NO
15
Joe Mixon
HOU
16
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
17
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
18
Isiah Pacheco
KC
19
James Conner
ARI
20
David Montgomery
DET
21
J.K. Dobbins
LAC
22
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
23
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
24
Tony Pollard
TEN
25
Aaron Jones
MIN
26
D'Andre Swift
CHI
27
Rico Dowdle
DAL
28
Najee Harris
PIT
29
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
30
Rachaad White
TB
31
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
32
Jaylen Warren
PIT
33
Nick Chubb
CLE
34
Javonte Williams
DEN
35
Tyjae Spears
TEN
36
Tank Bigsby
JAC
37
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
38
Isaac Guerendo
SF
39
Jerome Ford
CLE
40
Trey Benson
ARI
41
Jaylen Wright
MIA
42
Blake Corum
LAR
43
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
44
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
45
Jordan Mason
SF
46
Audric Estime
DEN
47
Roschon Johnson
CHI
48
Alexander Mattison
LV
49
Ray Davis
BUF
50
Zack Moss
CIN