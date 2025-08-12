Fantasy Football Breakout Running Backs to Target in Your 2025 Redraft
Bengals running back Chase Brown took the fantasy world by storm last season. The RB37 in terms of ADP data, he posted career highs across the board, including a huge jump in his points-per-game average (15.9) compared to his rookie campaign (4.5). In all, Brown finished in the top 10 in PPR points among running backs and was a league winner.
Clearly, it was a breakout campaign for Brown.
The Illinois product didn’t even open the regular season as the Bengals No. 1 running back, as veteran Zack Moss held the top spot on the depth chart. However, Brown took over the lead role when Moss went down with an injury and he never handed the job back to the veteran. In his 10 starts, Brown averaged a stellar 18.7 points for fantasy managers.
So, which running back might make a Brown-esque push to fantasy stardom in 2025? Here are five players who fit the bill … and unlike Brown, they’re all in their first year in the NFL. All of these backs will be coveted at one level or another, so unlike Brown they’re not all potential bargains. In fact, at least two of them could become RB1s in fantasy play.
2025 Fantasy Football Breakout RBs
Ashton Jeanty, Raiders: A superstar in college, Jeanty’s rushing totals increased in each of his three years at Boise State. Last season, he rushed for a ridiculous 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. Now in Las Vegas, he’ll be the featured back for new head coach Pete Carroll … think about Marshawn Lynch’s workload under Carroll in Seattle. Jeanty will be the first rookie taken in almost all re-drafts, and I have him ranked in my top 10 backs for 2025.
Omarion Hampton, Chargers: Hampton’s fantasy value is on the rise, as he landed in a great spot to find success in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system. It’s a perfect fit for Hampton’s skill set, and you don’t draft a kid in the first round if you’re not going to use him. With veteran Najee Harris dealing with a superficial eye injury as a result of a Fourth of July accident, Hampton’s path to a near featured role could be a bit clearer as well.
RJ Harvey, Broncos: Harvey might not be a traditional breakout player, as he’s not likely in a position to post massive numbers as a rookie. After all, the Broncos signed J.K. Dobbins, who I expect will start for coach Sean Payton. Still, Payton’s offenses have supported two fantasy starters at running back in the past, and Harvey should see plenty of work even if Dobbins starts. The rookie has a higher ceiling, however, making him a potential bargain.
Kaleb Johnson, Steelers: The Steelers let Harris (Chargers) walk as a free agent, so they needed a big, bruising runner in the draft. Mission accomplished. Johnson is a beast at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, and he’s coming off a breakout collegiate season that saw him put up 1,537 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns. I’d project Johnson to be the lead back for head coach Mike Tomlin, replacing Harris and sharing the workload with Jaylen Warren.
Quinshon Judkins, Browns: Judkins is a powerful running back who ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL’s Scouting Combine, so he has strength and some giddy up too. With Nick Chubb no longer in the mix, Judkins appeared to be the clear top option in the backfield. That was until an off-field incident that has kept him out of training camp and unsigned through July. Once he joins the team (which we all need to monitor), Judkins should be allowed every chance to earn a prominent role.