Fantasy Football Breakout Tight Ends to Target in Your 2025 Redraft
The 2024 fantasy season saw an unusually high number of tight ends break out in the stat sheets. Brock Bowers led the position in points as a rookie, and Trey McBride broke out for nearly 250 points of his own. Fantasy fans also saw Jonnu Smith come out of nowhere to record career bests across the board in Miami en route to a top-four finish based on points.
Unfortunately, these sort of breakout seasons from tight ends can be fewer and further between in fantasy football, so we shouldn’t expect this sort of output from players who had never been part of the elite level of players at the position. That doesn’t mean we can’t try to unearth some tight ends who might fit the bill and become stars.
So, which players might make a Smith-esque push to fantasy stardom in 2025? Here are four players who could be on the verge of making an impact both on the field and in fantasy land. They’re mostly in the earlier stages of their pro careers, and expectations surrounding them are high based on depth chart changes, projected opportunities in their respective passing games and the potential in some cases to emerge into absolute target hogs.
2025 Fantasy Football Breakout TEs
Dalton Kincaid, Bills: I’m hesitant to put Kincaid on this list, simply because he has not met heightened expectations at the pro level. But at what is a thin position from a fantasy standpoint, I’ll give him some positive vibes. He averaged just 7.8 points per game last season while missing four games due to injuries. Kincaid has the skills to push over 10 points per game, however, and maybe he’s just a bit of a late fantasy football bloomer.
Tucker Kraft, Packers: Kraft finished in the top 10 in total points last season, but he averaged fewer than 10 fantasy points per game. Also, he scored fewer than eight points nine times. Clearly, there is room for statistical improvement … and I can see him being a bit better in 2025. He’s already established himself as one of Jordan Love’s favorite targets, so Kraft could take the next step towards fantasy stardom in his third NFL campaign.
Tyler Warren, Colts: Warren went to the Colts with the No. 14 overall pick in the NFL Draft. It’s a nice fit, as the team desperately needed a tight end and another playmaker in their passing game. While the Colts have question marks at quarterback, I still like Warren to be the top rookie tight end picked in drafts. That doesn’t mean he’ll be the next Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers, but he’s looked good in training camp and could be a top-12 tight end.
Colston Loveland, Bears: The Bears took Loveland highly in the NFL Draft (No. 10 overall), which of course is an indication that the team plans to use him prominently right out of the gate. We all know how well LaPorta did in Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit, so the new head man in Chicago will be looking to get Loveland involved. While there are a lot of mouths to feed in the pass attack, his ADP is rising and he’s certainly a player with upside.