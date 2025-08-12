Fantasy Football Breakout Wide Receivers to Target in Your 2025 Redraft
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a major fantasy impact last season. The WR40 in terms of ADP data, he posted career highs across the board, including a huge hump in his points-per-game average (14.9) compared to his rookie campaign (8.8). In all, JSN finished in the top 10 in PPR points among wide receiver and was a major asset.
Clearly, it was a breakout campaign for Smith-Njigba.
The Ohio State product was actually a popular candidate to breakout in fantasy leagues last season (he was one of my favorites), as Tyler Lockett had lost a step and was basically pushed down in the targets pecking order by the upstart slot man. At season’s end, JSN posted 18-plus points seven times and was the highest-scoring slot receiver in the NFL.
So, which wide receiver might make a JSN-esque push to fantasy stardom in 2025? Here are five players who fit the bill … they’re mostly in the earlier stages of their careers, and the expectations surrounding them are very high based on depth chart changes, opportunities in their respective passing games and the potential in some cases to emerge into alphas.
2025 Fantasy Football Breakout WRs
Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals: I was wrong about Harrison Jr. last season, as I expected him to break out as a rookie. Unfortunately, he was inconsistent in the stat sheets and was just 30th in fantasy points. I’m not jumping ship, though, as even his dad, Marvin Sr., wasn’t a star as a rookie. With one season of NFL experience now under his belt and no significant adds to the passing game in the offseason, Harrison Jr. is in a good position to make a leap.
Xavier Worthy, Chiefs: This would be (and might still be) Rashee Rice, but he’s facing an NFL suspension that could cost him several games. As a result, I’m going to swing my focus to Worthy. He showed flashes of brilliance at the end of his rookie season, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in five of his final six games, including the playoffs. He scored a whopping 35.7 points in the Super Bowl, too, so the spotlight was never too big. At least until Rice is out of action, Worthy has a shot to be a major asset for fantasy managers.
Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: McMillan was the first pure wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft, and he landed on a team that lacks a true alpha receiver. The Panthers have a crowded receiver room with Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker on the roster, but as I said, none of them are true No. 1s. T-Mac has a shot to be that receiver. In fact, I think there’s a good chance he’ll be the top option in the pass attack for Bryce Young.
Jameson Williams, Lions: Williams has shown flashes of fantasy potential in his short NFL career, and I wouldn't be surprised if he puts it all together and busts out this season. He's drawn rave reviews in training camp due to his improved route running, and he's already in an offense that will throw a ton and score no shortage of points ... both real and fantasy. Williams could push into the top 12-15 among wideouts in 2025.
Rome Odunze, Bears: Odunze showed some flashes of potential last season, scoring 20-plus points in two games despite being third in the wideout pecking order behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. With Allen no longer in the mix, however, Odunze should see his target share rise in Year 2. The Bears also added help for Caleb Williams in the form of a new head coach in Ben Johnson, not to mention improvements along the offensive line. As a result, Williams should be better coached and have more time to find his young teammate in 2025. Odunze has a chance to post 70-plus catches in his second NFL campaign.