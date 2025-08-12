Fantasy Football Breakout Quarterbacks to Target in Your 2025 Redraft
Last season, Sam Darnold was the 31st quarterback drafted in fantasy leagues, on average, with the 210th overall pick. He went on to post career highs across the board as the starter for the Minnesota Vikings en route to a top-10 finish at the position based on points.
Clearly, it was a breakout campaign for Darnold.
The former third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had never come close to posting such a productive season in his previous seven years, during which time he floundered in New York and Carolina before taking a backup role for the San Fransico 49ers. For those fantasy managers who either drafted him late or added him off the waiver wire, Darnold was an absolute boon and helped countless fantasy squads find success in their league.
So, which quarterbacks might make a Darnold-esque push to fantasy stardom in 2025? Here are five signal-callers who fit the bill … and unlike Darnold, they’re all within their first or second year in the NFL. Based on ADP data, you can get them all later in drafts, too.
2025 Fantasy Football Breakout QBs
Caleb Williams, Bears: Williams wasn’t bad in his rookie season, but he was inconsistent from a statistical perspective. The good news is the Bears hired offensive guru Ben Johnson as their head coach and added help on the offensive line in veterans Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson to protect Williams. The team also drafted speedy slot man Luther Burden III to replace Keenan Allen, so Williams is in a good spot to bust out.
Drake Maye, Patriots: Maye showed flashes of potential as a rookie, scoring 17-plus fantasy points six times in 13 games (12 starts). He also averaged 41 rushing yards in the 10 games he played at least 43 snaps, which projects to almost 700 yards over a full 17-game slate. The Patriots added offensive line help for Maye, most notably rookie Will Campbell, and new weapons in Stefon Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams. I can see Maye finishing in the top 12 among fantasy quarterbacks this season.
J.J. McCarthy, Vikings: McCarthy takes over the reins of what is a very quarterback-friendly offense in Minnesota under head coach Kevin O’Connell. The system is so effective that it helped Darnold, previously a fantasy bust, to become a top-10 signal-caller. With bananas weapons in the passing game like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson at his disposal, McCarthy is in a great spot to shine in his first year as an NFL starter.
Michael Penix Jr., Falcons: Penix Jr. will open this season as the starting quarterback in what figures to be an explosive Falcons offense. He has a solid offensive line in front of him, and an array of weapons including Bijan Robinson and Drake London. Fantasy fans saw a glimpse of his upside in his final start of his rookie season, as Penix Jr. threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Panthers. He has breakout potential.
Cam Ward, Titans: Ward was the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, and I think he can make an impact in Year 1. Noted for his passing chops, he was one of the nation’s most accurate signal-callers last season. Ward can also make plays when the pocket breaks down, as he rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. He won’t be Jayden Daniels, but Ward is mobile. He’s well worth a late-rounder who could become a potential fantasy bargain.