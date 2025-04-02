Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Central Florida Running Back R.J. Harvey
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! In an effort to educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the upcoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the running backs. Next up on my list of the top players, let’s look at Central Florida’s R.J. Harvey.
R.J. Harvey Height, Weight
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 205 pounds
R.J. Harvey College Stats
2022 Central Florida: 796 rush yards, 5 TDs, 22 rec, 215 yards
2023 Central Florida: 1,416 rush yards, 16 TDs, 19 rec, 238 yards, TD
2024 Central Florida: 1,577 rush yards, 22 TDs, 20 rec, 267 yards, 3 TDs
R.J. Harvey Fantasy Profile
2024 Run Type: Zone 64% Gap 32%
Harvey started his collegiate career in 2020, but he barely played as a freshman before he tore his ACL ahead of the 2021 campaign. He had three successful seasons with the Golden Knights, culminating in a 2024 campaign that saw him rush for 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns. He finished third behind Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton in rushing yards, and only Jeanty had more rushing touchdowns among backs.
Last season, Harvey was graded as the 20th-best running back in FBS by PFF (tying with Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins). He also graded out as the RB13 based on his running skills, and his 6.8 yards-per-rush average was in the top 10 among FBS runners with at least 100 carries. Harvey was also in the top 10 in terms of yards after contact and Missed Tackles Forced After A Rush, and only Jeanty had more runs of 10-plus yards. The explosive back also finished second in Designed Rushing Attempts of more than 15 yards.
Harvey caught a combined 39 passes out of the backfield over the last two seasons, so he does have good hands and can help an NFL team as a pass catcher. On the downside, he’s small at 5-foot-8 and has work to do in pass protection. He’ll likely be used in a committee or complimentary role at the next level, but he certainly does have big-play potential.
R.J. Harvey Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
1. New Orleans Saints (No. 112 overall)
2. Indianapolis Colts (No. 117)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 123)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (No. 125)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (No. 134)
Harvey is unlikely to be drafted until Day 3, and he’s best used as a secondary option on a team that already has an early-down, featured back. The Saints could take him in the fourth round as a backup, and the Colts could use him as a change-of-pace back behind Jonathan Taylor and Khalil Herbert. Harvey could also be a fit for the Chargers in a complementary role behind Najee Harris, and the Eagles could do the same behind Saquon Barkley.