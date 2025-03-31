Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll spotlight a different player each day. I’ve started with quarterbacks and Cam Ward, and next up is Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 212 pounds
Shedeur Sanders College Stats
2023 Colorado: 3,230 pass yards, 27 TDs, 3 INTs, -77 rush yards, 0 TDs
2024 Colorado: 4,134 pass yards, 37 TDs, 10 INTs, -50 rush yards, 0 TDs
Shedeur Sanders Profile
Sanders was a starter in each of his last two years in college as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes, playing for his father and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Last season, he finished third in the nation in passing yards and second in touchdown passes (35) behind only Ward (36). Sanders was also the ninth-best quarterback based on PFF data from a season ago.
Sanders was the most accurate passer in FBS last year among quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, completing an impressive 73.6 percent of his passes. He was also first in adjusted completion percentage (82.5 percent) and ninth at the position in big-time throws.
If there’s a drawback, it’s Sanders’ lack of skills when it comes to making plays on the run when his protection breaks down. He rushed for a combined minus-127 yards in his two seasons in Colorado. So, most fantasy points Sanders will compile will be in the air.
Shedeur Sanders Best Draft Landing Spots
- Tennessee Titans (No. 1 overall)
- Cleveland Browns (No. 2)
- New York Giants (No. 3)
- Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6)
- New York Jets (No. 7)
Ward is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Titans in April’s rookie draft, so Sanders will likely be the second quarterback selected. He could be an option for the Browns at No. 2, the Giants at No. 3, the Raiders at No. 6 or the Jets at No. 7.
The two New York teams added quarterbacks this offseason. The Jets signed Justin Fields and the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Sanders could slide past No. 7 if he doesn’t go in the top three. Obviously, the Big Apple wouldn’t be a great fantasy fit for all re-drafts. He'd be in a QB competition and could sit for a year.
Should Sanders drop in the draft, he could also be on the radar of the Saints with the ninth overall pick. Regardless, even the best fantasy landing spots for Sanders don’t guarantee an immediate starting job based on what those teams have done during the offseason.